Advanced surface-to-air missiles in $820M package for Ukraine

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the press while meeting at the NATO Summit on June 29, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The Pentagon announced Friday an additional $820 million in security assistance to Ukraine, a move President Joe Biden previewed at the NATO summit on Thursday in Madrid.

Using his presidential drawdown powers, Biden will give Kyiv’s forces two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, developed by Kongsberg and Raytheon Technologies.

“It’s important to be able to start to help the Ukrainians transition their air defense system [from] what is now a Soviet-type system,” a senior defense official told reporters Friday.

Other items included in the package are additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, up to 150,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery ammunition and four additional counter-artillery radars.

The U.S. has committed $6.9 billion to Ukraine since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

