Victoria Beckham Recalls Being Weighed On TV After Giving Birth, Having Her Postpartum Body Scrutinized: 'Horrible'

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
Though Victoria Beckham always looks flawless from head to toe, she revealed that in the early years of her career, the British press would pick her apart — especially when it came to her physique.

"I've had 'Porky Posh' on a headline, I've had 'Skeletal Posh,'" she noted in a new Vogue Australia interview. "After I had Brooklyn, there was a picture on the front page of a newspaper pointing to every single part of my body where I had to focus on losing the weight from."

The mom-of-four, 48, recalled one uncomfortable instance from 1999 in which British TV host Chris Evans discussed her weight and post-baby body when she came on an episode of talk show "TFI Friday."

She made the appearance around two months after she gave birth to her and husband David 's first son, Brooklyn , who's now 23, and since she looked slim at the time, Evans asked, "A lot of girls want to know, because you look fantastic again, how did you get back to your shape after birth?"

In a resurfaced video , Evans continued to press her, questioning, "Is your weight back to normal? Can I check?" He then has the singer get on a scale, to which she blurted out, "this is horrible," and then insisted he needed to weigh himself as well.

"Can you imagine doing that nowadays?" the star reflected in her magazine interview. She acknowledged that she did lose "a lot of weight after" welcoming her son, but explained, "It happened to my mum after her pregnancies. It doesn’t mean you have an eating disorder."

The Spice Girls alum admitted that back in the day, she may have been too focused on trying to fit into a certain size dress, but she's realized that it's more important to be healthy and strong.

"It’s about knowing who you are and being happy with who you are. I have found my own balance between wanting to have fun and being disciplined about eating healthily and working out," she spilled to Grazia . "When you’re younger, you fight against that balance."

Being confident in her skin is something she tries to instill into daughter Harper , 10 .

"There are a lot of curvy women in Miami, and they really own it. They walk along Miami Beach with not a lot of clothes on, and they look fantastic. They show their bodies off with such confidence," Beckham shared. "I found both their attitude and their style really liberating. And as a mother, I loved that Harper was around women who were really celebrating their curves and enjoying how they look."

