Corps of Engineers Employee Found Dead Inside of Dworshak Dam

AHSAHKA, ID - The family of Eric Engle and staff of Dworshak Dam would like to honor our recently passed co-worker by dedicating the new Red, White and Blue Dam lights in his honor. Eric was involved with the installation of these lights and was very proud of the new look of the dam. Eric was a proud, patriotic veteran that loved his country and loved his community. These lights will serve to honor his memory at this dam and in the community he so loved. We all miss you.

AHSAHKA, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO