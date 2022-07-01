ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Corps of Engineers Employee Found Dead Inside of Dworshak Dam

Big Country News
Big Country News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AHSAHKA, ID - A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District employee was found dead inside of Dworshak Dam Thursday morning....

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 6

Related
KHQ Right Now

Passersby rescue two from drowning in Coeur d'Alene River

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) stated two people were rescued from a drowning in the Coeur d'Alene River on Saturday, July 2 by nearby citizens. According to SCSO, reports came in that two people were floating down the river when they were caught up in a...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
nbcrightnow.com

Franklin County inmate found unresponsive in cell, declared dead

PASCO, Wash. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Franklin County Corrections Center was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on July 1, according to Commander Monty Huber. The man was found unresponsive during routine checks. Deputies attempted CPR immediately while they waited for Pasco Fire Department paramedics. Lifesaving measures were...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Walla Walla, WA
Crime & Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Man dies while in custody of Franklin County Corrections Center

FRANKLIN CO. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after a man was found dead in a jail cell Friday. The sheriff’s office said the 32-year-old man was found unresponsive during a routine check. Authorities said deputies, along with paramedics from the Pasco Fire Department, tried to revive the man but he was declared dead at the scene.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Asotin County Sheriff's Office to Conduct Emphasis Patrols on Snake River Over Fourth of July Weekend to Stop Boating Under the Influence

CLARKSTON - In an effort to encourage safe and sober boating practices, the Asotin County Sheriff's Office will be on the Snake River conducting emphasis patrols this Fourth of July Weekend. From July 2-4, 2022, the ACSO will participate in the 'Operation Dry Water,' a heightened awareness and enforcement campaign...
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Ward retires but remains on call

PENDLETON – Umatilla County Sheriff’s Senior Detective Kacey Ward retired yesterday, but the sheriff’s office isn’t ready to let him go. Umatilla County Board of Commissioners Chairman John Shafer said the county has approved rehiring Ward. “He has extensive specialized training not currently possessed by other...
PENDLETON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ahsahka#The Public Affairs Office
NEWStalk 870

Details Released on Big Drug, Stolen Goods Bust Near Mesa

We told you earlier this week about a large 'raid' conducted by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on a location near Mesa, where a number of items were found that had been stolen out of Adams County. Apparently, thieves even stole someone's central HVAC unit. The Franklin County and Adams...
MESA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Kody G Bruton and 56-year-old David O’ Brien injured after a crash in Benton County (Benton County, WA)

Authorities identified 22-year-old Kody G Bruton, of Kennewick, and 56-year-old David O’ Brien, of Lewiston, Idaho, as the victims who suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck on Thursday in south Benton County. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Highway 14,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Removal of 35,000 toxic waste drums marks end of Pasco Landfill cleanup. What comes next?

PASCO, Wa. — After three decades, work is coming to a close at one of the largest landfill cleanups in Washington state. On Wednesday, the Washington Department of Ecology celebrated removal of more than 35,000 drums of industrial waste from the Pasco Sanitary Landfill Superfund site — a significant milestone in the environmental cleanup at the site, now in its third decade.
PASCO, WA
Shoshone News Press

St. Maries shooting suspect arrested

ST. MARIES – The primary suspect of Wednesday morning's shooting in St. Maries that left one man dead has been taken into custody. Idaho State Police reports that Lonnie Layman was arrested by Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies Wednesday night in the Calder area of Shoshone County following a multiagency search effort.
SAINT MARIES, ID
Big Country News

Dworshak Dam dedicates new Red, White and Blue Dam lights in honor of recently deceased employee

AHSAHKA, ID - The family of Eric Engle and staff of Dworshak Dam would like to honor our recently passed co-worker by dedicating the new Red, White and Blue Dam lights in his honor. Eric was involved with the installation of these lights and was very proud of the new look of the dam. Eric was a proud, patriotic veteran that loved his country and loved his community. These lights will serve to honor his memory at this dam and in the community he so loved. We all miss you.
AHSAHKA, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy