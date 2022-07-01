Sources: Jae'Sean Tate, Houston Rockets agree to 3-year, $22.1 million deal

The Chicago Bulls agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million deal with veteran point guard Goran Dragic, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Dragic, 36, is a 14-year NBA veteran, who most recently played for the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets during the 2021-22 season. After stepping away from the Raptors in November due to personal reasons , Dragic was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in February and negotiated a buyout with the team before he ever played a game with the team. He joined the Nets later that month and played 16 games with the team before missing the final games of the regular season due to COVID symptoms.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO