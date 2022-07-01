ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Sources: Jae'Sean Tate, Houston Rockets agree to 3-year, $22.1 million deal

ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePromising young wing Jae'Sean Tate is returning to the Houston Rockets on a three-year, $22.1 million deal, sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday. Houston declined Tate's team option worth $1.8 million, which made...

abc13.com

ClutchPoints

Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb

Not a day goes by when the basketball world doesn’t think about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. It’s now been over two years since his tragic passing and even his ex-teammates still have him on their minds each and every day. Just ask Lamar Odom. The ex-big man revealed to TMZ Sports that he […] The post Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Bulls reportedly add veteran point guard Goran Dragic on one-year deal

The Chicago Bulls agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million deal with veteran point guard Goran Dragic, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Dragic, 36, is a 14-year NBA veteran, who most recently played for the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets during the 2021-22 season. After stepping away from the Raptors in November due to personal reasons , Dragic was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in February and negotiated a buyout with the team before he ever played a game with the team. He joined the Nets later that month and played 16 games with the team before missing the final games of the regular season due to COVID symptoms.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cavs sign Darius Garland to five-year max extension

Darius Garland has agreed to a five-year, $193 million maximum extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers that could be worth as much as $231 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Garland, 22, was the fifth overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft and has emerged as one of the top young...
NBA
Yardbarker

Thunder waive forward Isaiah Roby

Roby played in 45 games for the Thunder this season, starting 28. He shot 51% from the field and 44% from 3, averaging 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, playing just over 21 minutes a game. The 24-year-old started 34 games for the Thunder in his sophomore season in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

