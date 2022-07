CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday June 29, the Casper Rotary Club held a ribbon cutting to officially open Casper’s new Boulder Climbing Park. The boulders, which are located near the Crossroads Adventure Playground, were put in place during August of 2021 but the parks opening was delayed due to some concerns with the ground material. The material was originally wood chips but they were found to blow away easily in the intense Wyoming winds. They now have a rubber material that is safe and more stationary.

