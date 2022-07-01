ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC on Germ Watch in USA including New York

By Paty Quyn
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 2 days ago
On Thursday, June 30th, 2022 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released issued an investigation notice for a Listeria outbreak. According to the notice no food has been linked to this outbreak but they have established that it has a source in Florida. So if you have traveled to...

CDC says ice cream is implicated in deadly outbreak of Listeria infections

State and federal officials say ice cream is behind a deadly outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections that has affected people in 10 states. “As a result of this investigation, Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota, FL, is voluntarily contacting retail locations to recommend against selling their ice cream products. Consumers who have Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream at home should throw away any remaining product,” according to a notice posted tonight by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hudson Valley Post

