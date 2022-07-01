ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Win Starset Tickets!

qrockonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen to Elwood in the mornings at 8 AM all this week for...

www.qrockonline.com

Comments / 0

 

qrockonline.com

Joliet Area Historical Museum Hosts Inaugural Blues Brothers Con Blues Brothers return to Old Joliet Prison for weekend festival August 19-2

The Joliet Area Historical Museum will host a two-day event in celebration of the inaugural Blues Brothers Con to be held at the Old Joliet Prison, Aug. 19-20, 2022. The sixteen-acre community restored prison will transform into a tapestry of sights and sounds to celebrate and honor the iconic “Blues Brothers” film that debuted in theaters more than 40 years ago. Actors and singers, Dan Aykroyd and James Belushi will reprise their iconic roles of Elwood Blues and Brother Zee for a 90-minute LIVE special performance on Friday night, Aug. 19 when the famous Old Joliet Prison will welcome back the Blues Brothers.
JOLIET, IL
qrockonline.com

Bolingbrook ALDI Robbery

On June 30th, 2022, at 3:37 pm, Bolingbrook Police Officers responded to ALDI at 734 E. Boughton Road for the report of a robbery. The offender fled the scene prior to officers arrival. It was ascertained a cashier was checking out the offender. When the cashier opened the cash register...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
qrockonline.com

Will County Coroner Report Four More Probable Drug Intoxication Deaths

This is the office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers on Thursday June 30th, 2022, reporting that this office has investigated 4 probable Drug Intoxication deaths from June 22- 29th 2022. These deaths occurred in Crete Township, Lockport, Bolingbrook and Custer Township, Illinois. The Will County Coroner’s Office is committed to making the public aware of the dangers of Illicit Drug usage.
qrockonline.com

Lockport Mother of Two Allegedly Leaves Kids In Car While She’s in a Bar

A Lockport mother was arrested, processed, and released on an I-Bond for Endangering the Life or Health of a Child. On June 28, 2022, at 7:33 p.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Center Street for a welfare check. Upon arrival, Officers learned that a resident had located two young male children, ages 2 and 3, left unattended in a vehicle parked on the street. The vehicle was not running, and all the windows were up. The interior of the vehicle appeared to be in squalid condition and the children were not fully clothed. The children were let out of the vehicle.
LOCKPORT, IL
qrockonline.com

Durbin, Duckworth Announce Funding For Education Programs For Illinois Medical Professionals

A group of Illinois medical professionals are receiving two-point-four-million-dollars in funding for education programs. U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the funding will go toward Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago’s Graduate Medical Education Program and Loyola University of Chicago’s Nurse Faculty Loan Program. Durbin said officials must invest in these types of programs to keep up with the latest lifesaving treatments and medical advancements.
CHICAGO, IL

