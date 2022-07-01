Win Starset Tickets!

A Lockport mother was arrested, processed, and released on an I-Bond for Endangering the Life or Health of a Child. On June 28, 2022, at 7:33 p.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Center Street for a welfare check. Upon arrival, Officers learned that a resident had located two young male children, ages 2 and 3, left unattended in a vehicle parked on the street. The vehicle was not running, and all the windows were up. The interior of the vehicle appeared to be in squalid condition and the children were not fully clothed. The children were let out of the vehicle.

LOCKPORT, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO