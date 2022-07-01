ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 7/1/2022

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Stocks shook off a morning slump and ended higher Friday, but not enough to erase their losses for the week.

It was the fourth losing week in the last five for Wall Street. The latest choppy trading comes as investors worry about high inflation and the possibility that higher interest rates could bring on a recession.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1%. It is coming off of its worst quarter since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 39.95 points, or 1.1%, to 3,825.33.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 321.83 points, or 1%, to 31,097.26.

The Nasdaq rose 99.11 points, or 0.9%, to 11,127.85.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.77 points, or 1.2%, to 1,727.76.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 86.41 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is down 403.42 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 479.77 points, or 4.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 37.98 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 940.85 points, or 19.7%.

The Dow is down 5,241.04 points, or 14.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,517.13 points, or 28.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 517.56 points, or 23.1%.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 319 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. CTO Realty Growth CTO's stock dropped...
STOCKS
UPI News

Dow falls 253 points as markets close second quarter with losses

June 30 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed the end of the second quarter with losses on Thursday amid ongoing concerns over high inflation and a possible recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 253.88 points, or 0.82%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.88% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.33%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Indexes#Interest Rates#Wall Street#Treasury
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.44% to 30,639.41 while the NASDAQ fell 0.59% to 10,936.46. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.46% to 3,767.81. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by 1.4% on...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Stock To Dump For The Rest of 2022

The market sell off has taken stock indexes from all time highs at the start of the year to levels that are 20% lower for the S&P 500 and over 30% for the NASDAQ. Many Wall St. analysts believe these will fall further in the second half. Tech stocks have been most brutally battered. Amazon […]
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Kohl's, Micron, Apple and more

Kohl's (KSS) – Kohl's tumbled 17.9% in premarket trading after the retailer confirmed an earlier CNBC report that it ended talks to be bought by Vitamin Shoppe parent Franchise Group (FRG). Kohl's said the deteriorating retail and financial environment presented significant obstacles to concluding a deal. It also cut its current-quarter outlook amid more cautious consumer spending.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
US News and World Report

S&P 500 Closes the Book on Its Biggest First-Half Plunge Since 1970

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street ended the session lower on Thursday, crossing the finish line of a grim month and quarter, a dismal coda to the S&P 500's worst first half in more than half a century. All three major U.S. stock indexes finished the month and the second...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: S&P Suffers Worst First Half Since 1970

A broad down day for the major indexes put the cherry on the melted sundae that was the stock market’s first half of trading in 2022. The S&P 500 declined 0.9% on Thursday to 3,785, securing a 20.6% decline for the year’s first six months – its worst such performance since bombing out by 21% during 1970’s first half.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Hershey Makes BofA List of Recession-Resistant Stocks

The list consists of small- and mid-cap stocks. The economy shrank in the first quarter, and some see a Q2 decline too. Fear of recession is rising amid concern that the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases will send the economy under. The Fed has raised rates 150 basis points since...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: RH, Carnival, Universal Health Services and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. RH — Shares of RH fell 10.6% after the high-end furniture chain slashed its full-year outlook and said consumer demand for its products could continue to soften in the back half of 2022. That pulled other home retail stocks down. Wayfair slid 6%, and Williams-Sonoma lost 3.9%.
STOCKS
CNBC

S&P 500 falls to start the month after a brutal first half of year

Stocks fell Friday after the S&P 500 closed out its worst first-half performance in decades, as disappointing economic data continued to dampen market sentiment. Several profit warnings also pressured stocks. The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% to start the new quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 65 points, or 0.2%....
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

967K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy