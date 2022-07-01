Mayor Mueller to make full recovery from unexpected surgery

An Indiana funeral home was allegedly found to be hoarding 31 decomposing bodies and the cremated ashes of 16 others late Friday night, police told WHAS 11. The bodies were transported in a refrigerated truck to the Clark County Coroner's Office for identification. A source told WDRB that the funeral home, which was behind on processing the bodies, is owned and operated by one person. When the air conditioning when out, the source said, people likely began to take note of the smell. The police investigation into conditions at the funeral home is ongoing.
