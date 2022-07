There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. USC and UCLA clearly will bring some star power to the Big Ten in 2024. USC has won 20 more Pac-12 football championships (37) than any other program (along with 17 national championships) — and UCLA is tied for second with 17 Pac-12 football championships. Meanwhile, UCLA has won the most Pac-12 basketball championships (31) all-time and the most NCAA Tournament championships of all-time (11).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO