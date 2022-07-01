City police investigate 2 murders in hour, man found dead in school parking lot

Two murders happened within an hour apart overnight in Baltimore.

Police are now investigating 180 murders this year in Baltimore, including 41 in June alone.

One of them happened in the parking lot of Pimlico Elementary Middle School.

Just down the street, on Thorndale Avenue, around 11 p.m. Thursday, a man was found shot to death inside a car.

Addressing violence in Baltimore

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, saw the aftermath of the crime scene.

“ Police knocked on my door and asked me did I hear anything," the neighbor said. "I said, 'What’s going on?' He said, 'It’s a body,' and I was like, 'wow.'”

Then, about an hour, later just after midnight, this time in the Western District near North Payson and West Franklin Streets, police responded to a hit and run.

However, when officers arrived, a 44-year-old man was found after he had been gunned down. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The violence has left many people in several neighborhoods feeling uneasy.

“Yeah, I mean stuff happen everywhere, like around, here it’s usually quiet, I mean, it’s a school right here,” a neighbor said.

Many neighbors said they’re sending condolences to those who lost loved ones and hopeful they will remain safe in the areas they call home.

“ For that to happen, I’m sad to hear it, sad to learn it,” a neighbor said.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning these incidents to contact Metro CrimeStoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.