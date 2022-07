JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A 3-on-3 basketball tournament was held in Jackson in an effort to preserve the Jackson City State Park basketball courts. “It started a few months ago,” said Josh Lukefahr, the tournament organizer. “I wanted to do a project, a GoFundMe page, to rehab the courts. It needs new surfaces. It news new goals and rims and things, so my goal was to raise money for the City of Jackson specifically for the basketball courts so we can have a nice place for kids to play like I did. I grew up here playing.”

JACKSON, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO