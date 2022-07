A Kirbyville man went to jail on multiple charges after he was stopped by a state trooper for a traffic violation at about 1:00 Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Shana Clark of the Texas Department of Public Safety said a trooper pulled over 50-year-old Anthony Mason on Highway 96 near Farm to Market Road 1004 in the Buna area. Clark said after a brief struggle, the trooper was able to wrestle Mason into custody for driving with a suspended license.

