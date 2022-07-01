ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

I woke up in Chris Pincher’s flat to find him on top of me after a night of boozing, alleged victim claims

By Noa Hoffman
 2 days ago

SHAMED Tory MP Chris Pincher once groped a vulnerable young man who had passed out in his flat, it has been claimed.

His victim woke up after an evening of heavy boozing to find Pincher on top of him, close pals allege.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9UsB_0gSUqiLJ00
Shamed Tory MP Chris Pincher once groped a vulnerable young man who had passed out in his flat, it has been claimed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBHqL_0gSUqiLJ00
The victim woke up after an evening of heavy boozing to find Chris Pincher on top of him, close pals allege Credit: Getty

Another young parliamentary worker had also passed out in Pincher’s central London flat when the alleged incident happened at the end of a night out in 2013.

The shocked young men both left and opted not to make official complaints.

Pincher has denied the claims made by the men.

A friend said: “It was a really unpleasant experience for two very young men in the early stages of their career.

“It is really disgusting that someone so powerful would take advantage in that way.

“But both decided it was better not to take things further for the sake of their careers.”

The pal said the victim had told him: “After falling asleep he woke up to find the MP on top of him.

“He said he was really shocked, told him where to go but went back to sleep. Although it was quite an unusual thing and he felt uncomfortable, he decided not to take it any further.

“He was really worried it would sabotage his reputation and he just hoped it was a one-off.”

Tracey Folly

Woman horrified to learn her boyfriend made himself the beneficiary on all her bank accounts without telling her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was money hungry. My ex-boyfriend worked tirelessly to bilk me out of as much money as possible throughout our eight-year relationship. He considered himself "financially savvy," but it went way deeper than that. He was greedy and sneaky.
