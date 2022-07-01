ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Franklin News Post
 2 days ago

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible....

Franklin News Post

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Franklin News Post

Fireworks shows set for this weekend at SML

This Saturday Smith Mountain Lake’s longest-running fireworks show is set to return to Parkway Marina after a two-year hiatus. The SML Fireworks and Fire Company Fundraiser benefiting Saunders Volunteer Fire Department is expected to bring big crowds eager to get an early start on celebrating Independence Day. “It’s going...
Franklin News Post

Franklin County Public Library events in July

Teen Tuesday featuring pastel paining for ages 12-17 will be from 4-6 p.m. on July 5. Genealogy Friends will meet at 9 a.m. on July 6. Family history researchers of all levels will share research tips and tricks. Jonathan Austin’s 24-Hour Emergency Juggling and Magic Services will be at the...
Franklin News Post

SML Center Inc. names new board members

At the most recent meeting of SML Center Inc., 14 Smith Mountain Lake-area residents with varied skills and experience signed on as members of its board of directors. All are supporting the “Grand Plan” effort to purchase and renovate the 40,000-square-foot former Grand Home Furnishings showroom with their time, talent and contributions.
