Bannock County, ID

Fireworks, beach party, a car show and more this week at the Bannock County Event Center

By By Emma Iannacone Bannock County
 2 days ago

Spend your Fourth of July weekend at the Bannock County Event Center, where festivities are happening all day long!

The annual Bannock County Independence Day Celebration is an exciting, fun-filled, and patriotic party for the whole family.

The ground-shaking fireworks display, sponsored by Portneuf Medical Center, begins at 10 p.m. and continues until the pyrotechnic grand finale that will dazzle all who attend. For the first time, the fireworks display will be accompanied by a magical 15-minute drone show sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union.

This day-long celebration at the Bannock County Event Center starts with a beach party at noon. After cooling off in the water, check out the classic cars at the Bannock County Car Show, enjoy mouthwatering treats from local food trucks, dance to live local music and more. More information is available at bannockcountyeventcenter.us/July-4.

Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. is finishing their annual Freedom Rope N Run, presented by C & B Operations. Events began Friday, July 1, and will end Monday, July 4. Athletes compete for a total of $125,000 cash and prizes in various events. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.

Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping event, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln, on July 6 from 5 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.

Join Healthy City, USA, for their Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Meet at Pavillion 2 by the concessions stand at 5:30 p.m. Dogs must be on a leash. Walk for as long as you like and get some Healthy City, USA, swag!

Eastern Idaho’s Premier Import and Domestic automobile show is bringing the car enthusiast community together for one amazing show Saturday, July 9. Visit the Portneuf Wellness Complex between 3 and 8 p.m. to see the coolest cars, trucks, and bikes around. More information is available at idtidaho.com.

Rock music icons Brett Scallions and Josey Scott will perform the best of Saliva and Fuel on Friday, July 8, at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre. Tickets are available at idahoconcertseries.com.

Then on Saturday, catch country music superstar Craig Morgan at the Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 9. Tickets are available at countryconcertseries.com.

More acts are scheduled for the heat of the summer, including punk rock band Eve 6 will perform on Friday, July 29, and Latin rock and country band The Mavericks on Sunday, July 31. Rock band Hawthorne Heights will perform Friday, Aug. 5. The Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse, with special guests Bad Wolves and Hollywood Undead, will perform on Friday, Aug. 19. Rock bands Lit and Hoobastank are slated for Friday, Sept. 16, hip-hop star Bryce Vine on Friday, Sept. 23, and rock band Candlebox on Friday, Sept. 30. Tickets to the above performances can be purchased at idahoconcertseries.com.

Country music lovers can rejoice as the Country Concert Series slate fills up: Tenille Arts on Saturday, July 30, The Lacs on Saturday, Aug. 6, Dwight Yoakam on Friday, Aug. 12, Sawyer Brown with Logan Mize on Saturday, Sept. 17, and country music icon Uncle Kracker on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tickets for country concerts can be purchased on countryconcertseies.com.

The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields, and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events. For more information or to book an RV stay or horse stall, visit bannockcountyeventcenter.us.

Idaho State Journal

Healthy City, USA kicking off July with several community events and activities

POCATELLO — Healthy City, USA has a busy schedule for the first week of July! Starting off with July 4, Inkom is hosting their annual Inkom Color Fun Run. The first 150 people to register will get T-shirts and swag bags. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. at Stuart Park in Inkom and finishes at Stuart Park. Bring the whole family and make sure to wear light colored clothing so you can see the colors from the run. For more info and to register for...
INKOM, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello’s Shady Grove Music Camp is back with more bands

POCATELLO — For the third time, the Shady Grove Music Camp is inviting all to embrace the eastern Idaho music scene while participating in a weekend celebration. This will mark the third annual music camp, which started in 2019 and returned in 2021 following a COVID-related hiatus in 2020.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Art walk set for Friday in downtown Pocatello

Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, summer home decor and more. Plan to stay Downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing, and live music. Wysteriasage & The Vintage Menagerie, 658 N. Main St., will be featuring handcrafted jewelry and other accessories by Wysteriasage. Come browse the new store and enjoy...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Here’s where you can see fireworks in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – The 29th annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is now just two days away. Organizers are preparing for 200,000 people to attend the Idaho Falls Community Hospital Riverfest at Snake River Landing and the biggest fireworks show west of the Mississippi River. Fireworks are happening in other communities...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Organizers: First ever Veterans Day parade coming to the Gate City this November

POCATELLO — Coming to the Gate City this November is what event organizers are calling the first ever Veterans Day parade. Lance Kolbet of University Financial Group has been working hand-in-hand with Richard Hollingsworth of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 745 to create a very special Veterans Day in Pocatello this year. In addition to a parade tentatively scheduled for Nov. 12, Kolbet says a dinner will be...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Local cowboy injured during Ranch Rodeo

BLACKFOOT -- A Blackfoot cowboy was seriously injured and transported to the hospital Friday night after landing awkwardly when he was thrown from a horse during a saddle bronc event at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. In response to a post on the Life In Blackfoot Facebook page, Cole Lewis...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

A GATE CITY TRADITION: Summer in Pocatello has become synonymous with Grays baseball

For the past eight years, the Gate City Grays baseball team has been a homegrown incarnation of America’s favorite pastime, giving local fans a ballclub to rally behind and an affordable way to get the ballpark experience. It’s apparent upon walking into Halliwell Park on Grays game day that there’s a sense of community around the team. That’s what Grays co-owner Terry Frederickson envisioned when he and his wife, Erica, started the team in 2014. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello woman fighting cancer writes book, sings at Grays game

Longtime Pocatello resident Elisa Magagna was given two years to live following a terminal cancer diagnosis four years ago. While she's still fighting for her life against the odds, she's also been living it to the fullest. When Magagna was diagnosed with melanoma, it was too late, doctors said. The cancer had already spread to her brain and spine. Her prognosis was an abbreviated life, and that prompted her to start checking off a bucket list. ...
Idaho State Journal

Poole, Martha

Martha Poole Poole Martha Ann Davies Poole, 86, of Ammon, passed away June 29, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho. Martha was born February 29, 1936, in Shelton, Idaho, to Jonathon Ray Davies and Maggie Edna Richards Davies. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho. On September 24, 1955, she married Efton Raleigh Poole in Pocatello, Idaho. Martha and Efton made their home in Pocatello and later made their home in Jackson, Wyoming, where Martha was a mother and homemaker. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed bowling, reading, and loved to travel. Martha is survived by her loving sister, Francene (Ted) George of Ammon, ID; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her daughter, Kim RaNae Dustin. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, with Bishop Paul Lounsbury of the Ammon 2nd Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Burial will be in the Ririe Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Budge, Keneth Hyrum

Budge Keneth Hyrum Budge Keneth Hyrum Budge, 91, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away June 29, 2022 in Pocatello. He was born 15 April, 1931 in Paris, Bear Lake, Idaho, the son of Wilford Woodruff Budge and Elizabeth Ada Foster. He was raised in Paris where he learned elements of farming and logging. He attended school in Paris at Emerson Grade School and Fielding High School. He moved with his family to Payette, Idaho in 1948 where he graduated from Payette High School in 1949. He served in the Air Force 1951-1952. He married Elaine Hymas 1 Feb. 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple. He taught Math at Pocatello High School from 1960 until he retired in1993. He had the chess club in his classroom whenever available. He loved family, church, working at the History Center. He enjoyed sports, dancing, music, fixing things, and learning new things. He is survived by his wife, Elaine; kids, Debra Hill (John), Kathy Pierce, Tracy Budge, Kaye Young (Trent); siblings, Lilian Hartwell, Nedra, Eldon Budge, James Budge, and Deone Pace; 20 Grandkids, and 35 Great Grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 son Steven Budge; and 5 siblings. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 11 am at the Caldwell Park Ward building, 135 S. 7th Ave. (7th and Lewis) Pocatello, Idaho with a viewing for one hour prior to the services. Burial, with Military Honors, will be in the Liberty Cemetery in Liberty, Idaho (by Montpelier, Idaho) at 3 pm. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

'Cheapest craft sodas in town': SodaCADE, a retro video game-themed drink shop opens in Downtown Pocatello

POCATELLO — A new specialty soda joint that harnesses the nostalgia of retro video game characters has opened in the Gate City. After launching Idaho Grocery Outlet a little over three years ago, RJ Miller recently opened SodaCADE right next door. The address for both businesses is 1435 N. Main St., the building that formerly housed the Pocatello Athletic Club gym for many years. “These are the best and definitely...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Take extra care with pets this Fourth of July; fireworks can scare animals

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello Animal Services Department is reminding citizens to take extra care with their pets during the Fourth of July holiday. July 5 is the busiest day of the year for animal shelters. The loud noises and bright lights from fireworks displays can scare pets, which can make them run away. Pets can be found miles from their homes, confused, disoriented, exhausted and often times injured. Protect your pet by taking the following steps.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Fish and Game rescues 5-foot long sturgeon from Blackfoot canal

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. At approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Idaho Department of Fish and Game personnel from both the Southeast and Upper Snake Regions responded to reports of a sturgeon trapped in a canal in Blackfoot. When personnel arrived, the sturgeon was...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man airlifted to hospital following ATV crash in Southeast Idaho backcountry

On Friday at about 8:15 p.m., the Caribou County Sheriff’s Communication Center was notified of an ATV accident with injuries approximately 5 miles southwest of Bancroft in the Mill Creek area. The accident was reported to have occurred at about 12:30 p.m., but was not found until the victim did not return when expected. The victim was found after family members went looking for him. The Caribou County ambulance for...
BANCROFT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Lava Hot Springs thrives as a wellness attraction

Wellness tourism and mineral and thermal springs took a bath during the COVID-19 pandemic, but both sectors are predicted to rebound dramatically over the next five years, according to a press release from the Lava Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce. The town is already seeing “a robust turnaround,” said the release. Prior to the pandemic, wellness tourism expenditures and mineral and thermal pool revenues were experiencing strong growth in North America and worldwide, according to the Global Wellness Institute’s December 2021 report, “The Global Wellness...
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
cachevalleydaily.com

Head-on crash near Preston Idaho injures three people

MINK CREEK, Idaho — Emergency crews are reminding drivers to be cautious after a head-on crash east of Preston, Idaho, injured three people. The crash occurred on State Highway 36, east of Mink Creek. The Franklin County Fire Department posted on social media that firefighters were called to the...
PRESTON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Head-on collision in Franklin County sends 3 to hospital

MINK CREEK – Three people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision Friday night. It happened on State Highway 36 in a remote area of Franklin County around 9:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. The only specific location provided was milepost 16.9. An 80-year-old...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Army veteran stops in Pocatello on cross-country walk

POCATELLO — Jake Sansing, a U.S. Army veteran who is on a journey walking from Oregon to Maine with the goal of raising money to open a camp for struggling veterans, spent some time in Pocatello this past weekend. Sansing started his current journey in Newport, Oregon, on April 9. He has since traveled hundreds of miles and met dozens of people along the way. A former infantry soldier who...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Five deaths, 327 new COVID-19 cases reported in Southeast Idaho between June 21-27

Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced five people died from COVID-19 and there were 327 new confirmed and probable cases for the week of June 21 through June 27. Of the five deaths, three occurred in Bingham County and both Bannock and Butte county each had one death from COVID-19. This brings the total to 520 deaths due to COVID-19 in the health district. Out of respect to these individuals’ families,...
IDAHO STATE
