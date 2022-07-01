Fireworks, beach party, a car show and more this week at the Bannock County Event Center

Spend your Fourth of July weekend at the Bannock County Event Center, where festivities are happening all day long!

The annual Bannock County Independence Day Celebration is an exciting, fun-filled, and patriotic party for the whole family.

The ground-shaking fireworks display, sponsored by Portneuf Medical Center, begins at 10 p.m. and continues until the pyrotechnic grand finale that will dazzle all who attend. For the first time, the fireworks display will be accompanied by a magical 15-minute drone show sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union.

This day-long celebration at the Bannock County Event Center starts with a beach party at noon. After cooling off in the water, check out the classic cars at the Bannock County Car Show, enjoy mouthwatering treats from local food trucks, dance to live local music and more. More information is available at bannockcountyeventcenter.us/July-4.

Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. is finishing their annual Freedom Rope N Run, presented by C & B Operations. Events began Friday, July 1, and will end Monday, July 4. Athletes compete for a total of $125,000 cash and prizes in various events. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.

Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping event, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln, on July 6 from 5 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.

Join Healthy City, USA, for their Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Meet at Pavillion 2 by the concessions stand at 5:30 p.m. Dogs must be on a leash. Walk for as long as you like and get some Healthy City, USA, swag!

Eastern Idaho’s Premier Import and Domestic automobile show is bringing the car enthusiast community together for one amazing show Saturday, July 9. Visit the Portneuf Wellness Complex between 3 and 8 p.m. to see the coolest cars, trucks, and bikes around. More information is available at idtidaho.com.

Rock music icons Brett Scallions and Josey Scott will perform the best of Saliva and Fuel on Friday, July 8, at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre. Tickets are available at idahoconcertseries.com.

Then on Saturday, catch country music superstar Craig Morgan at the Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 9. Tickets are available at countryconcertseries.com.

More acts are scheduled for the heat of the summer, including punk rock band Eve 6 will perform on Friday, July 29, and Latin rock and country band The Mavericks on Sunday, July 31. Rock band Hawthorne Heights will perform Friday, Aug. 5. The Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse, with special guests Bad Wolves and Hollywood Undead, will perform on Friday, Aug. 19. Rock bands Lit and Hoobastank are slated for Friday, Sept. 16, hip-hop star Bryce Vine on Friday, Sept. 23, and rock band Candlebox on Friday, Sept. 30. Tickets to the above performances can be purchased at idahoconcertseries.com.

Country music lovers can rejoice as the Country Concert Series slate fills up: Tenille Arts on Saturday, July 30, The Lacs on Saturday, Aug. 6, Dwight Yoakam on Friday, Aug. 12, Sawyer Brown with Logan Mize on Saturday, Sept. 17, and country music icon Uncle Kracker on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tickets for country concerts can be purchased on countryconcertseies.com.

The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields, and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events. For more information or to book an RV stay or horse stall, visit bannockcountyeventcenter.us.