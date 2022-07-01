Teenager shot behind home in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating two separate shootings that injured four people within the span of 14 hours near the same intersection in Baltimore’s Berea neighborhood, according to authorities.
Three women were shot in the 2600 block of Mura Street around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, police said.
Officers who responded to the shooting found a 39-year-old woman, a 45-year-old woman, and a 62-year-old woman with gunshot injuries, according to authorities.
The women were taken to a local hospital where they received treatment from medical personnel.
The trio of ladies is listed in stable condition, police said.
On Sunday afternoon, around 1:20 p.m., police again responded to a report of a shooting near the spot where Mura Street intersects with North Luzerne Avenue.
This time, officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue, according to authorities.
An ambulance took him to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information about these shootings should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.
Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
