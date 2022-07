Don’t adjust your screen, you’re not seeing double: Arkansas now has a set of twins in its 2023 recruiting class after Dylan Hasz joined his brother, Luke Hasz, on Friday. More than five months after his twin became the first No. 1 player from Oklahoma to commit to Arkansas, Bixby, Okla., athlete Dylan Hasz announced his pledge via Twitter on the first day of July. He is the 18th public member of the Razorbacks’ class and continues a recent surge on the recruiting trail.

