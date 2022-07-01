ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna Tells ‘Triggered’ Fans to ‘Go Watch Dubai’ While Slamming ‘Bulls—t’ Racism Accusations

By Michelle McGahan
 4 days ago

Lisa Rinna is in hot water with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans — and other stars of the franchise — after defending herself against racism accusations.

The reality star, 58, angered the cast of Real Housewives of Dubai and social media users on Thursday, June 30, when she not only slammed the “bulls—t” allegations against herself and some of her fellow cast members, but called offended viewers “hoes” and “p—sies.”

“We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle [Beauvais] we are all of a sudden called racist,” Rinna shared via a since-deleted Instagram Story captured by multiple fan accounts on Twitter. “That’s bulls—t. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes.”

She then instructed fans to watch RHODubai instead. “And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p—sies are go watch Dubai ,” she continued, adding a series of smiley face emojis.

While the soap opera alum didn’t mention any specifics, Beauvais, 55, slammed their RHOBH costar Diana Jenkins on Watch What Happens Live the day prior, calling Jenkins, 49, “uneducated” based on a comment she made about a Black creator.

In response to Rinna’s comments, several Dubai cast members quickly took to social media to criticize her words.

“Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth,” Chanel Ayan tweeted , while Lesa Milan responded , “She does not want this heat."

Caroline Brooks wrote a lengthy response to the RHOBH star’s remarks. “Keep your posts and aggression directed at the women on your show,” she penned via her Instagram Story. “Tread lightly Rinna! Your words/posts are reckless and disrespectful."

For her part, Jenkins hit back at the NYPD Blue alum’s “uneducated” comment via Instagram the same day.

“Dear Garcelle, Next time you go on national television why don’t you educate viewers on how many times I went to Haiti. Your home country,” she wrote in the post, adding, “Why don’t you tell viewers how many millions of my dollars I have given to your country. A woman from Bosnia [Jenkins’ home country] did that.”

This is far from the first time Real Housewives cast members have called out — and been accused of — racism. Stars from RHONY , RHOD and RHOSLC have all come under fire for allegedly racist comments. Notably, Us Weekly confirmed in April that RHOA alum NeNe Leakes is suing Bravo, its parent company, two production companies and executive producer Andy Cohen for allegedly being subjected to a racist work environment.

Us has reached out to Rinna's team for comment.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
