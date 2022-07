Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. He is practically seven feet tall with an even longer wingspan. He is a well above average ball handler and is one of the deadliest shooters the world has ever seen. That’s especially true considering his size. Until Dirk Nowitzki, the world had not really seen a seven-footer be able to consistently shoot from the outside. But Durant took that to a whole new level. Not only can he shoot from the outside, but he also has a mid-range game and can take you off the dribble and put you on a poster.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO