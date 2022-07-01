What’s making us happy: A guide to your weekend reading, listening and viewing

My Hero Academia has been pushing All For One to the brink, and the newest chapter of the series has demonstrated just how big of a horrifying impact All Might had on the villain even as he continues to take on new threats! As the final war between the heroes and villains heats up, Endeavor has been in the midst of a fiery comeback against one of the strongest villains in the series so far. It's pushing All For One to such an extent that even the villain is starting to have flashbacks to the last time he actually felt any sense of danger in a fight at all.

