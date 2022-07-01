What’s making us happy: A guide to your weekend reading, listening and viewing

In broad strokes, Scott Derrickson’s new film The Black Phone sounds like the paranoid night terror of a parent about to send their offspring on a solo walk to school for the first time, their fears stoked by the 10 o’clock news. Neighborhood kid Finney finds himself in the clutches of a deranged child abductor known as The Grabber, already rumored to be behind the disappearance of five other locals who fell victim to his knockout-gas-and-van routine. Locked in the sadist’s basement, our boy must contrive a way out before he meets a gruesome fate, his only assistance coming from a cord-cut phone through which he can speak to the spirits of those poor souls who have faced this same plight. With some spectral pointers, he jerry-rigs a daring escape attempt — but will he be too late?
