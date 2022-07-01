ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s making us happy: A guide to your weekend reading, listening and viewing

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Mishael Morgan became the first Black actor to win a lead category at the Daytime Emmys, NYC Pride marched on, and NPR celebrated the best books of 2022 so far. Here’s what the NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check...

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Photos With Girlfriend Molly Schirmang

Michael Jackson's oldest son Prince is sharing some special moments with his girlfriend Molly Schirmang online. The King of Pop's son attended the Tony Awards in New York City and posted some of the photos to his Instagram of the shindig and their time in the Big Apple. While at the show, Prince presented MJ the Musical's performance that evening. It was something he took great pride in. The show debuted in Dec. 2021 and is described as a jukebox musical featuring the music of his father with a book by Lynn Nottage. It tells the story of American Jackson's career.
Deadline

‘Nash Bridges’ Actor Mary Mara’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Nash Bridges, ER and Ray Donovan actor Mary Mara’s cause of death has been determined. Mara, who was found dead Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, died of asphyxiation due to drowning, according to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report. Her death was ruled accidental and an investigation is continuing, New York State police said. Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. There was no indication of foul play, police said at...
ComicBook

Hunter x Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho Cross Over With Cool New Art

Hunter x Hunter's creator Yoshihiro Togashi is also hyping the series together with his prior work, Yu Yu Hakusho, with some cool new art bringing the two franchises together! It's been a pretty monumental year for the series creator as after spending the last four years completely dormant, Togashi has been steadily updating fans about his desire to return to Hunter x Hunter's serialization. Not only that, but Yu Yu Hakusho is also in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its original anime adaptation, and thus fans all over have been celebrating Togashi's works in many cool ways.
InsideHook

“The Black Phone” and the 5 Simple Rules for Locked-Door Horror

In broad strokes, Scott Derrickson’s new film The Black Phone sounds like the paranoid night terror of a parent about to send their offspring on a solo walk to school for the first time, their fears stoked by the 10 o’clock news. Neighborhood kid Finney finds himself in the clutches of a deranged child abductor known as The Grabber, already rumored to be behind the disappearance of five other locals who fell victim to his knockout-gas-and-van routine. Locked in the sadist’s basement, our boy must contrive a way out before he meets a gruesome fate, his only assistance coming from a cord-cut phone through which he can speak to the spirits of those poor souls who have faced this same plight. With some spectral pointers, he jerry-rigs a daring escape attempt — but will he be too late?
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Explores How Much All Might Terrifies All For One

My Hero Academia has been pushing All For One to the brink, and the newest chapter of the series has demonstrated just how big of a horrifying impact All Might had on the villain even as he continues to take on new threats! As the final war between the heroes and villains heats up, Endeavor has been in the midst of a fiery comeback against one of the strongest villains in the series so far. It's pushing All For One to such an extent that even the villain is starting to have flashbacks to the last time he actually felt any sense of danger in a fight at all.
