Massachusetts State

Doctor hopes more parents will get children under age 5 vaccinated

WCVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEYMOUTH, Mass. — More than 11,000 youngsters unger age 5...

www.wcvb.com

WBEC AM

At What Age in Massachusetts Can You Legally Leave Kids Home Alone?

Growing up in Berkshire County my dad worked the second shift and my mother worked in the school system, so it was on a regular basis that I would get home from school before my parents arrived at the door. My brother is about 8 1/2 years older than me so it was like having a built-in babysitter, for the most part, at our Berkshire County home. However, there were times when he would be tied up with high school, friends, driving, working, etc. and as a result, I would be home alone for about 30 minutes before my mother came through the door. It was around age 10 or 11 that I started staying home alone.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
NBC Connecticut

Families Carry Out Holiday Traditions at Conn. Shoreline

People are hitting the roads and heading to the beach this weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July and to continue long-time traditions. A cloudy sky and cool breeze couldn't keep people away from the beach on Sunday. Even those who traveled from out of state enjoyed Connecticut's shoreline. "It's...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island triples free sunscreen dispensers available this summer

SCARBOROUGH BEACH, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is tripling the number of sunscreen dispensers available at state beaches and parks, offering people a free way to help protect their skin from the sun. "We want to be able to provide as many visitors and Rhode Islanders with sunblock as...
LIFESTYLE
City
Weymouth, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Society
Local
Massachusetts Health
NECN

Are People Still Dying From COVID-19? Here's What Boston Doctors Say

More than 1 million people have died of COVID in the U.S., including nearly 20,000 people from Massachusetts, to date. People continue to die from the virus despite widely available vaccines and growing levels of immunity, Boston doctors say, but not in droves like they once did. The U.S. has...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

10 rescued sea turtles released off of Cape Cod

WELLFLEET, Mass. — Ten sea turtles rescued from cold waters last year have been returned to the deep. The New England Aquarium says the marine reptiles were released on Cape Cod last week. The 10 turtles were found on New England beaches in November and December after almost perishing in frigid conditions.
ANIMALS
WBEC AM

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury a Body in Your Yard?

One thing I've noticed about Massachusetts residents is they like to hold celebrations on their own property. What I mean by this is I have been to a number of weddings in Massachusetts over the years, where the celebration (both the ceremony and reception) has been on the property of the bride, groom, or one of their family members. To me, choosing this option makes sense. First of all many people may choose to get married on their own property for sentimental purposes. Second, if the property is anything like many other pieces of land in Massachusetts, there's a good chance that it's beautiful and one would one to capture the beauty in photos. Lastly, the cost of getting married on your own property in Massachusetts is cost-effective.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Thursday, July 7: Main Streets and Back Roads, Northeast Kingdom of Vermont

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nicole Estaphan is hopping on a mountain bike to take in the sights. She meets a California couple now living out their dream as New England innkeepers, makes a pilgrimage to a church-turned-brewery, and samples “the best espresso on the planet.” Nicole also makes a stop at a little piece of doggie heaven.
NEEDHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Over 500,000 Massachusetts children to receive Pandemic EBT benefits this summer

BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced that Massachusetts has received federal approval to continue providing Pandemic EBT food benefits to households through summer 2022. P-EBT is a child nutrition program created during the public health emergency to promote increased food security for students and children who missed school or could not attend childcare due to COVID-19. Summer P-EBT benefits are estimated to provide continued food assistance for the families of approximately 400,000 school-age children, as well as 109,000 children under age six in households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. This additional support will bring $200 million of federal funds into the Commonwealth.
MassLive.com

Abortion: Report names these groups as most likely to be affected in Massachusetts by Roe being overturned

With the overturning of the 50-year-old precedent of Roe v. Wade, a landmark case that legalized abortion nationwide, The Gender Point — in partnership by the Women’s Funding Network and the Institute for Women’s Policy Research — determined four groups of people who are most likely to be affected by the Supreme Court decision in Massachusetts, even though abortion rights are still in place within the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Enthusiasm grows for fishing on Massachusetts waterways

Fly-fishing enthusiasts throughout New England know Concord Outfitters, a shop in Concord, Massachusetts. In addition to its retail operation, the shop books adventure-fishing trips from Cuba to Montana. The business also offers a biannual program to stock the Assabet River with farm-raised trout. For youth new to the sport, Lillard...
CONCORD, MA
MassLive.com

More middle-income families could be eligible for child care subsidies under plan to overhaul early education in Massachusetts

With just one month remaining in the legislative session, top Senate Democrats Thursday unveiled a “transformative” plan to overhaul early education and child care in Massachusetts, modeled off the success they see in the Student Opportunity Act for K-12 public education. The sweeping legislative package aims to curb...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police issue update, cause of Wrentham crash that seriously injured several, including children

Massachusetts State Police have issued an update this afternoon on a crash Saturday that seriously injured multiple people. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 9:21 p.m., State Police and Wrentham Police patrols, as well as the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and detectives, responded to Route 1 south in Wrentham in the area of the Arbor Inn Motel. Four motorists were transported to hospitals with serious injuries.
WRENTHAM, MA

