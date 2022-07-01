ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin, TX

Scalise resigns from Alvin Baseball post

By Stephen Collins Sports Editor
Alvin Sun Advertiser
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlvin High School is currently searching for a new head baseball coach with Anthony Scalise recently turning in his resignation. Scalise, who guided Alvin to a 21-9 mark and a bi-district playoff spot this past spring in his one year at the helm, is leaving the coaching ranks to pursue other...

www.alvinsun.net

Comments / 0

 

Related
kogt.com

Morris Coaching At New Academy

Maurice Morris, a 2014 West Orange-Stark graduate, has been named the first ever head football coach at Uptempo Academy in Houston. The Orange native played football at Sam Houston State and East Texas Baptist. He earned a bachelors degree in Biology. The Uptempo Academy provides developmental basketball, football and baseball...
ORANGE, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Stanford Alexander – Pioneer in Shopping Center REITs – Passes

HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith) – Stanford Alexander, a national leader in retail-focused real estate and a noted philanthropist in his hometown of Houston, passed away at his home. He was 93. Mr. Alexander was a giant in the real estate industry, spending years leading Weingarten Realty...
HOUSTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Houston, Austin ranked among top 10 best cities for BBQ: report

HOUSTON - If you didn't know before, now you do: Houston and Austin have some of the best BBQ in the U.S. A new report by LawnStarter ranked Houston, and Austin, among the top 10 best cities for barbecue. The study looked at the number of award-winning Barbecue restaurants, highly rated joints, festivals, and experience hosting "master-level" competitions.
HOUSTON, TX
AccuWeather

Giant storm-surge gates proposed as hurricane safeguard for Texas coast

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and that is certainly the case with the plan for these massive floodgates. And that goes for the project’s price tag, too. When Hurricane Ike hit Galveston, Texas, in 2008 as a high-end Category 2 storm, the coastline endured a storm surge that caused water levels to rise as high as 17 feet. That powerful hurricane would become the inspiration for a plan to help protect at least a part of the Gulf Coast, which is notoriously vulnerable to hurricanes.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Lady Gaga offering $50,000 grants to Houston organizations

Lady Gaga is coming to Houston on September 13 to perform at Minute Maid Park, but it's not just the people attending the concert that will benefit from her visiting Houston. This week Lady Gaga announced that she was looking for applications for her Kindness in Community Fund. The fund is a $1 million commitment to fund free, accessible, community-informed mental health support for youth. The applications are available to organizations based in any of the cities she is visiting on her Chromatica Ball tour, including Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
nomadlawyer.org

Houston: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Houston, Texas

Whether you’re looking for an affordable Houston family vacation or are in search of a unique way to spend your weekend, Houston has it all. Children’s museums are great options for families. The Children’s Museum of Houston has exhibits for all ages, including homeschool days and classroom curriculum. Although the museum remains closed on Mondays, it is open almost every day and offers fun events for children of all ages. A nearby Houston Funplex is another great place to take your kids.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston couple is giving away billions of dollars

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase one couple in Houston who have been extremely generous in what they do to help the city of Houston and its residents.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston ranks 3rd among USA’s least sustainable travel destinations

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston is among the least sustainable travel destinations according to new research. Two Texas cities are tied in third place, Houston and Dallas. The two are amongst the biggest in the state and both scored poorly for their public transport use and air pollution levels. The study by...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Recapping Houston and Galveston’s hottest June on record, as rain chances dwindle after today

Good morning. It’s pretty evident that the heaviest rain will fall to our east today. That said, there are still storms and heavy ones at that in the area. A storm east of downtown dumped nearly 3 inches of rain in an hour as of 6:20 AM, where Brays Bayou crosses Lawndale Street on the East side. That amount of rain that fast can cause street flooding, so do keep this in mind this morning as these downpours lift north and east across the area. You may encounter street flooding, so please use caution and don’t drive through flooded roadways.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

City of Tomball cancels July 4th Fireworks, Festival Still On

TOMBALL, Texas – On Saturday, July 2, the City of Tomball announced the cancelation of the July 4th fireworks show in the light of Tomball’s current drought conditions. The City’s Street Fest is proceeding as scheduled on Monday, July 4 with gates opening at 6 p.m. “Unfortunately,...
TOMBALL, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TEEN DROWNS IN SAN JACINTO RIVER IN KINGWOOD

Just before 8:00 pm, a 16-year-old teen was swimming with several others in the San Jacinto River just above Lake Houston at East End Park in Kingwood. He was swimming back from one of the small islands back to the shore when his friends realized he was no longer with them. The area was extremely crowded and included several boats. Many of those boats had loud music which would have made it impossible to hear a call for help. Houston Fire Department was notified and responded with a rescue boat, and rescue swimmers. Just after 9 pm they turned it over to Houston Police and considered it a recovery effort. From East End Park it was extremely hard to get back to the river on the narrow, unmarked trails. Houston Police Marine Division along with Game Wardens from Texas Parks and Wildlife will resume the search in the morning using divers and side-scan sonar in an attempt to locate the teen. The deepest point where he drowns is approximately fifteen-feet with the river moving very slow with no recent measurable rainfall. Family and friends gathered as firefighters and police searched the area.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Highest rainfall totals expected to miss Houston off to the east

A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect from Houston to the coast, but the highest rain totals are likely to fall east of Houston on Friday. This new low-pressure center that spun up over Galveston Bay will push the deepest moisture toward Beaumont and Lake Charles. Locally this will put the highest risk for street flooding over Chambers and Liberty Counties.
HOUSTON, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Pizza Places In Houston, Texas

Our Top 10 Pizza Places In Houston, Texas article serves as a helpful guide in finding the best pizzerias in Houston, Texas. Everyone loves Pizza. There is no quicker and more filling meal than a good old hot slice of pizza. It’s also one of the cheapest ways to feed an entire family with a nice large pizza pie. Our Houston Pizza Places article showcases many different types of pizzerias that offer the traditional slices to deluxe toppings and very original styles of pan pizza. It’s all here in this wonderful Top 10 Pizza Places In Houston, Texas list.
HOUSTON, TX

