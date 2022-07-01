Scalise resigns from Alvin Baseball post

Just before 8:00 pm, a 16-year-old teen was swimming with several others in the San Jacinto River just above Lake Houston at East End Park in Kingwood. He was swimming back from one of the small islands back to the shore when his friends realized he was no longer with them. The area was extremely crowded and included several boats. Many of those boats had loud music which would have made it impossible to hear a call for help. Houston Fire Department was notified and responded with a rescue boat, and rescue swimmers. Just after 9 pm they turned it over to Houston Police and considered it a recovery effort. From East End Park it was extremely hard to get back to the river on the narrow, unmarked trails. Houston Police Marine Division along with Game Wardens from Texas Parks and Wildlife will resume the search in the morning using divers and side-scan sonar in an attempt to locate the teen. The deepest point where he drowns is approximately fifteen-feet with the river moving very slow with no recent measurable rainfall. Family and friends gathered as firefighters and police searched the area.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO