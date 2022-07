All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Firewheel Town Center, in collaboration with the City of Garland, will celebrate our nation’s independence with a full afternoon of family fun at the Star Spangled Spectacular event, making its return after being canceled the past two years. There will be family fun activities from 4-8 pm, food trucks until 9 pm, and Main Stage Entertainment from 7-9 pm featuring High Definition Band. The night will end with a 22-minute fireworks display.

GARLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO