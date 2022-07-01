ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Fundraiser for MWE Public Library to be held at Jersey Mike’s

heraldadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelp the Friends of the Marian Wright Edelman Public Library raise funds by...

heraldadvocate.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinajournal.com

East Laurinburg charter dissolved for financial mismanagement

East Laurinburg became an unincorporated part of Scotland County July 1, due to financial mismanagement and statutory violations. Last fall, N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell urged the North Carolina General Assembly to dissolve East Laurinburg’s charter because he said they “ceased to function as a viable governing unit.” Originally, concerns were raised after an investigation by State Auditor Beth Wood’s office revealed that a former finance officer of East Laurinburg illegally obtained more than $11,200 from the town’s bank between December 2016 and March 2018.
LAURINBURG, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Ross family recognized for service to community

The members of the Ross family saw how much the Evergreen Cemetery had overgrown and felt something needed to be done. Instead of complaining, Gregory Ross and his wife Juanita and his son Chris decided to clean it up themselves. The family was recognized at the June 21 Bennettsville City...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg, NC
Society
WBTW News13

‘Go big or go home’: Shoppers at Dillon County store snatch up fireworks of all shapes, sizes ahead of Independence Day

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW)– With only one day left until Independence Day, local fireworks stores worked overtime on Saturday to get shoppers their last-minute explosives needs. Jabs Fireworks in Dillon has been staying open 24 hours a day to meet demands. “It stays busy all night long,” Jabs employee Gavin Kelly said. “Even at 3 or […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Dillon County’s Oldest Veteran Pushing 99

When my editor asked that I write an article about Mr. Pal Dudley, I jumped at the opportunity to tell the story of this World War II era veteran who is well known and loved by our Dillon community. Mr. Pal Dudley was born Thomas Dudley in January 1924 and,...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Mwe#Charity
Bladen Journal

On vacation at White Lake

These photos were submitted to the Bladen Journal showing a family enjoying a day on White Lake in June, along with an aerial photograph of White Lake and the surrounding area. Residents are being asked to submit their vacation photos to the Bladen Journal this summer — simply follow the instructions in the graphic at right.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
heraldadvocate.com

BFD participates in MWE Library Storytime

Storytime was held Tuesday as part of Marian Wright Edelman Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. Members of the Bennettsville Fire Department were featured. For the July 5 Storytime, the speaker will be from Jack’s Towing. On Wednesdays is a Family Day event. On July 6, it will be Mark Daniels Foam and Fun. All programs will begin at 9:45 a.m.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WBTW News13

Powwow marks last day of 53rd annual Lumbee Homecoming

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — A parade and powwow on Saturday marked the 53rd annual Lumbee Homecoming, which drew tens of thousands of tribal members from across the county “It’s a spiritual thing. We pray while we dance, and we can feel the spirit of the creator,” Osceola Mullin, a traditional dancer said. “You can see […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Law enforcement agencies across NC warn of T-shirt selling scams

Multiple law enforcement agencies sent out warnings over the weekend regarding T-shirt selling scams. The cautions are coming from police departments and cities located across North Carolina. Multiple law enforcement officers warned people are getting text messages from unknown numbers trying to sell T-shirts. The texts contain a link which...
ROXBORO, NC
WBTW News13

1 dead, 1 detained after shooting at Florence soup kitchen

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person detained after a shooting Friday morning in Florence, according to police. Police were called at about 11:50 a.m. to the Manna House soup kitchen at Oak Street and Jarrott Street and found a man dead, police said. One person was detained. The names of […]
FLORENCE, SC
abc11.com

Vehicle crashes into Hope Mills apartment building

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hope Mills police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building early Sunday morning. It happened just after 3 a.m. at the Golfview Apartments on Golfview Road. The vehicle appeared to have been involved in a rollover crash before striking the apartment unit...
HOPE MILLS, NC
wcti12.com

Robeson County Campbell's Soup plant receives 4th bomb threat in 2 months

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Campbell’s Soup plant in Maxton received its fourth bomb threat in two months, according to Campbell's Soup Spokesperson Beth Jolly. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the series of threats and trying to figure out who is making them. At around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the plant’s security answered a phone call and the person on the other side of the call threatened the plant with a bomb, according to officials.
Up and Coming Weekly

Downtown Visionaries recognized for longtime leadership in revitalization

Two men who have been champions of downtown Fayetteville were honored as visionaries at a luncheon Wednesday at Segra Stadium. Menno Pennink and the late Harry Shaw received the 2022 CityView Downtown Visionaries awards in recognition of their longtime commitment to revitalizing and improving the downtown district. The awards are...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy