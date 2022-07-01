Fundraiser for MWE Public Library to be held at Jersey Mike’s

East Laurinburg became an unincorporated part of Scotland County July 1, due to financial mismanagement and statutory violations. Last fall, N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell urged the North Carolina General Assembly to dissolve East Laurinburg’s charter because he said they “ceased to function as a viable governing unit.” Originally, concerns were raised after an investigation by State Auditor Beth Wood’s office revealed that a former finance officer of East Laurinburg illegally obtained more than $11,200 from the town’s bank between December 2016 and March 2018.

