ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, MA

Town of Norwood to feature prominently in new Disney Halloween-themed film

By Alvin Buyinza
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For most of August, Disney will be filming in Norwood as part of a Halloween-themed project, said Norwood General Manager Tony Mazzucco in an interview with Norwood community media. Disney will be using the Norwood town theatre, the...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

You Can Now Party With Dinosaurs Thanks to New Company in Plymouth

It’s one thing to watch Jurassic Park or go to a museum to get your prehistoric thrills, but one Plymouth man has taken it up a notch and has brought dinosaurs back to life with the help of animatronic costumes. Jim Hoagland recently launched Dinosaurs At Your Door, and...
whdh.com

Chowderheads swarm downtown Boston for ‘hot and clammy’ festival

BOSTON (WHDH) - People packed Downtown Crossing Saturday for the annual Chowderfest, as nine restaurants squared off to determine who makes the best chowder. “It’s really interesting because the way that these people are approaching chowder is very different. There’s all kinds of styles — very traditional, very sort of non-traditional, so its very interesting to see how these restaurants are riffing on this very simple dish,” said restauranteur and judge Chris Jamison.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Bertucci's Launches Promo With 80's Prices In July

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — How would you like to take a trip back to an 80's pizza parlor to eat on an 80's budget?. With food prices hitting record painful highs, the nostalgia may seem more appealing than ever, and Somerville-based Italian chain Bertucci's is launching a promo on four days this month, where the restaurant will dust off some 80's menu items — and their 80's pricing.
SOMERVILLE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwood, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Norwood, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
communityadvocate.com

Elvis Presley at the Edgemere Drive-In

SHREWSBURY – A recently acquired scrapbook provides a look back into the life and times of a (then) teen-aged young lady from Milford during the late 1950s. After reviewing the scrapbook, it becomes apparent that she, like many other teens back then, was very taken up with Elvis Presley, who was wildly popular during those years.
SHREWSBURY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Norwood General
cntraveler.com

Where to Watch the Fourth of July Fireworks in Boston 2022

There are two things that matter most in Boston: summer and freedom. Naturally, Independence Day celebrations are a tentpole of any Bostonian summer plans—but this year’s arrive with more gusto and gravitas than any in recent memory. The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular returns for 2022 to the iconic Hatch Shell pavilion on the Charles River Esplanade after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. On Monday, July 4, 2022, the city will once again swell with residents taking to their roof decks, suburbanites riding the Commuter Rail into town to gathering on the banks of the Charles, and travelers coming from around the world to witness what it means to be American, at a time when being American feels more fraught than ever before.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

'I would take it': Boston travelers react to Delta's $10K offer to passengers on overbooked flight

BOSTON — Amid growing concerns about travel delays and cancellations during Fourth of July weekend comes word of a jaw-dropping offer from one U.S. airline. Last week, a Delta Air Lines flight from Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Minneapolis, Minnesota, was overbooked. In order to resolve the issue, Delta reportedly offered passengers on that flight $10,000 each to get bumped to a different flight.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Very Pleasant Rest Of The Holiday Weekend

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Other than a muggy feel in southern areas part of tonight, the rest of the holiday weekend looks very nice. Lows tonight will be in the low 50s north to the upper 50s to near 60 south. It will continue to turn less humid from north to south tonight with fair skies and just a few high clouds moving in late.
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
WCVB

Two Cape Cod towns postpone Fourth of July fireworks because of endangered birds

HINGHAM, Mass. — Two Cape Cod communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July weekend without their traditional fireworks because of the presence of endangered nesting birds. Hingham will celebrate Independence Day with a parade, but no rockets red glare, after organizers with the =AZV2EQmC7XFqiaxCLnl0ASPQMpoMFA7nbfGIrcjPBaED_3zgmbzfG9JfvjHX5mAat0mG0D76HCJeFUUzM2Kq_ba_kDJTUnz3dFOLVaWoXpd853EsOSkBhidf-TShIXFslIS-uHx9V-ubf4EKNFOTbAZ2PkWhGZcVoYS_6SASXjhRmg&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R" target="_blank">Hingham Lions Club announced...
HINGHAM, MA
capecod.com

Fourth of July Fireworks Times Across the Cape

HYANNIS – A number of Fourth of July fireworks celebrations are scheduled across the Cape and Islands this weekend. Friday, July 1, Orleans will host its 2022 Independence Day fireworks at dusk at Rock Harbor, with a rain date of July 5. On Saturday, July 2 in Chatham, fireworks...
ORLEANS, MA
businessnhmagazine.com

Kelly’s Roast Beef Coming to Salem

Kelly’s Roast Beef has recently signed a commitment with three franchisee partners to build up to 43 units with an additional six restaurants within the greater New England area including Salem. “Kelly’s Roast Beef has been a staple within the Boston community for over 70 years. During that time,...
SALEM, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Christmas Tree Shops Goes BYOB

In a world full of plastic, there's a chain that's been doing a great job reducing its carbon footprint. Switching the name from Christmas Tree Shops to simply CTS is not the only change this beloved network of stores has made, though. The company is now charging for bags at checkout -- if you don't bring your own, that is.
DARTMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
77K+
Followers
57K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy