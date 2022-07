The British Grand Prix entered a long red flag delay after a huge crash for Guanyu Zhou that saw him clear a barrier upside-down, and protesters storming the track. Zhou was hit by George Russell — who himself was tagged by Pierre Gasly – on the run to Turn 1, and the contact flipped the Alfa Romeo at high speed. Zhou’s car then dug into the gravel as it headed towards the barrier, making it flip up and over the tire barrier. The car was stopped by the catch fence but dropped the wrong side of the barrier, with Zhou becoming stuck in the car.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO