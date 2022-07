The Timberwolves pulled off a blockbuster trade for three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert on Friday. But they were previously aiming much higher. The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported that Minnesota made "several calls" to the Nets regarding disgruntled superstar Kevin Durant before making the Gobert deal. However, talks reportedly didn't go far due to Brooklyn's steep asking price.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO