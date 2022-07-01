High-speed pursuit through SLO County ends in crash, DUI arrest

A high-speed pursuit Thursday evening on Highway 101 ended in a crash near Pismo Beach that caused minor injuries, according to a CHP news release.

The CHP said dispatch responded to a call at 6:50 p.m. for a possible DUI driver in a red Chevrolet pickup heading southbound on Highway 101 through Atascadero.

After a Templeton CHP officer attempted an enforcement stop, the driver fled through traffic at high speeds all the way to the South County, where he collided with a blue Tesla near Spyglass Drive.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old San Miguel resident Alejandro Cuellarmanado. He was booked into County Jail at 7:30 p.m. on felony DUI and felony evading charges, according to the release.

Minor injuries were sustained by two passengers in Cuellarmanado’s vehicle and two in the Tesla.

No other individuals were taken into custody.