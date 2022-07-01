ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Leaves Joyce and Hopper Out in the Cold

By Chase Hutchinson
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: The following contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. In the final volume of the fourth season of Stranger Things, extra-long episodes that felt more like movies made for a conclusion that largely hit all the right notes. The ensemble cast, for the most part, all had...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

'Stranger Things' photos give look at Season 4, Volume 2

June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the new episodes Tuesday. One of the photos shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) with Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), aka Papa. Another photo shows Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) making their escape in Argyle's van.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Harbour
Person
Winona Ryder
Collider

'The Old Man': How Amy Brenneman Turns the Tables on Jeff Bridges

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Old Man Episode 4.Just as Alia Shawkat stole every scene she got in Episode 3 of The Old Man, one of the best new shows out there right now, Episode 4 provided yet another opportunity for a supporting character to shine. This time it was the quietly stunning work of Amy Brenneman as Zoe that cut through all the noise to stand out. Though the show’s ostensible lead is Jeff Bridges, who also continues to be great as the grizzled Dan Chase on the run, it is the supporting characters that really have continued to elevate the show. In this most recent episode, we witness the aftermath from when Zoe was nearly killed before being whisked away in the trunk of Chase’s car. Initially shaken as anyone would be, over the course of the episode she quietly begins observing details around her and formulating a plan. Speaking volumes even without saying a whole lot of dialogue, you can see the wheels beginning to turn. It initially recalls her outstanding work in the series The Leftovers where she went entire episodes without saying anything at all as a woman who had taken a vow of silence. In The Old Man, you can feel the same commanding presence infused into every single moment.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Stranger Things’: If Someone Has To Die, Make It Jonathan

As Stranger Things 4 wraps up, we all know what’s going to happen. It may not happen this season, but it will happen soon. Someone has to die, and it needs to be someone big. And if someone does have to die, for the love of all things Dungeons and Dragons, Stranger Things should kill off Jonathan (Charlie Heaton). Ending with a major character death has become a trope so common, it now feels inevitable. Harry Potter killed Dumbledore. The MCU killed Iron Man (and old age killed Captain America, probably). Star Wars killed Han, Leia, and Luke. Game of Thrones...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Stranger Things Star David Harbour Teases a 'More Powerful' Hopper in Season 4 Part 2

It's almost time for Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 and fans are already excited about the last two episodes of the current season. But what can we expect from the resident of Hawkins who somehow found themselves on a completely different continent? David Harbour is hyping up Jim Hopper's story arc by saying we'll be seeing a "more powerful" version of the character next month!
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Russia#Hopper Out#Hopper Wa
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Rides With Norman Reedus in Season 6 Photo

Whoa: Keanu Reeves is revving up for a Ride With Norman Reedus. The John Wick and Point Break actor filmed an episode in (Johnny) Utah for the sixth season of Ride, AMC's unscripted motorcycle travelogue series following The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on his travels around the world. In a photo posted to Instagram by Nic & Norman's — the Senoia, Georgia restaurant co-owned by Greg Nicotero and the Daryl Dixon actor — Reedus and Reeves slowed down long enough to pose for a scenic peek at their upcoming episode of Ride With Norman Reedus Season 6. See it below.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Stranger Things 4 - Volume 2 Reveals Major Deaths in Finale

Over four seasons of Stranger Things, the series has introduced a number of beloved characters, but given this expanding ensemble, not all of the characters will make it to the end of the journey, forcing audiences to say some tough goodbyes. Previous seasons have faked us out by implying character deaths, only for them to make their returns, but with Season 4 – Volume 2 out now on Netflix, these episodes have brought with them some deaths that are sure to disappoint fans of the series. Making these fatalities hit even harder if how unlikely it is that these characters could return. Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Maya Hawke of "Stranger Things" Has 2 Very Famous Parents

Maya Hawke's portrayal of Robin Buckley, the quirky Hawkins teen who befriends Steve Harrington in the third season of "Stranger Things," quickly made her a fan favorite. As it turns out, Maya's foray into the Upside Down wasn't her intro to Hollywood, though; she's been around red carpet royalty her entire life. The 23-year-old actor is the child of two major stars, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
thebrag.com

Kate Bush reveals payout from ‘Running Up That Hill’ featuring in Stranger Things

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ has given the artist a massive payout for royalties generated due to it’s appearance in Stranger Things. The music data tracking site Illuminate has recently revealed that Kate Bush has received a windfall of cash to the tune of 2.3 million dollars due to the popularity both Stranger Things and TikTok generated for the 37-year-old song.
MUSIC
The Independent

Stranger Things: One of season four’s best lines was improvised by Joseph Quinn

One of the most praised lines in season four of Stranger Things was in fact improvised by cast member Joseph Quinn.The hit sci-fi series concluded its fourth season on Netflix last week with two extra-length episodes.Spoilers follow for Stranger Things season four, volume two...In the series, Quinn plays Eddie Munson, the leader of Hawkins High School’s Hellfire Club.At one point in the latest episodes, Eddie is seen hot-wiring a vehicle alongside Steve Harrington (Joe Keery). After Robin (Maya Hawke) seems dubious about Steve’s ability to take command of the camper van, Eddie replies: “Harrington’s got it... Don’t ya big...
TV SERIES
CNN

'Stranger Things' plays the too-long game in its super-sized season finale

"Stranger Things" has taken the idea of playing the long game to heart a bit too literally, capping its super-sized fourth season with two sprawling episodes that total nearly four hours. Whether that's a reward to fans or self-indulgence by the producers rests in the eye of the beholder, but after this, it's hard to imagine many concluding that ending things with season five qualifies as premature.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘The Forgiven’ Review: Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes Can’t Save This Misguided Morality Tale

An uncertain and meandering work that struggles to craft a compelling story when intermixed with ineffective commentary, The Forgiven is doomed by its own tepid adherence to trope that robs the experience of any teeth. This is a shame as, despite the poor way it ends up being constructed, the promising pieces are all there. Getting to see leads Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain on screen is always intriguing, especially when they take on cruel characters whose flaws are at the forefront of the performance. It also is directed with a sure hand by John Michael McDonagh whose past films, like the magnificent meditation on faith that is Calvary, have established that he is no stranger to navigating the often painful intricacies of a complicated story. While there are flashes of this more focused grappling with a theme attempting to burst through in The Forgiven, it only ends up being smothered by its own worst impulses. While there is promise and potential in its premise, it never is actually excavated enough to justify its surprisingly egotistical unraveling into errant mundanity.
MOVIES
The Independent

Marvel finally addresses ‘disgusting’ Avengers: Endgame fan theory about Thanos and Ant-Man

Marvel has officially addressed a fan theory about Avengers: Endgamethat has circulated on the internet for years.The theory, which some fans have described as “gross” and “disgusting”, concerns the villain Thanos, played in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019) by Josh Brolin.Over the course of two films, the Avengers struggle to defeat Thanos, as he acquires absolute power by collecting the infinity stones.Eventually, he is defeated when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) weaponises the infinity stones against him.However, some fans have speculated that he could in fact have been defeated much sooner, by the size-changing hero Ant-Man (Paul...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy