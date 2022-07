The biggest event that takes place each year in the city of Isanti will be back next weekend for some calf-ropin’, bronco-bustin’ big fun. The 46th annual Isanti Firefighters Rodeo and the 2022 Rodeo Jubilee Days will kick off its three days of activities and attractions with a parade at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7. This year’s grand marshal is Mark Solberg, retiring activities director at Cambridge-Isanti High School. Before the parade, food vendors will be offering their wares along the parade route, while Eben and Barb Gillespie entertain the crowd.

