ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baileyton, AL

Veterans Voices: Jeff Weems working to build new veterans monument in Baileyton

By Josh Smith
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MIl2d_0gSUbxjP00

BAILEYTON, Tenn (WJHL) — Jeff Weems says his decision at age 20 to join the U.S. Army was a defining moment in his life.

“It’s something I’m very proud of,” he said. “Proud for what this country stand for.”

Weems saw a lot during his time in service to the country. He was stationed in Germany and saw the Wall come down in Berlin.

Veterans Voices: Pearl Harbor attack led Trudy Fann to enlist in U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps

“Being young and dumb, I didn’t understand what it meant at that point,” he said. “Looking back now, I understand it more.”

Just a few weeks after leaving Germany, he was in Saudi Arabia deployed in Operation Desert Storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6MYD_0gSUbxjP00
“I’ve worn a uniform since I got out of high school in some shape, form or fashion,” Weems said. (Photo: Jeff Weems)

Since he left the military, Weems has devoted his life to service, first as a firefighter and now as an EMT.

“I’ve worn a uniform since I got out of high school in some shape, form or fashion,” Weems said.

Now, he’s on a new mission. He’s working with others in the community to build a monument to honor veterans in his hometown of Baileyton, Tennessee.

Veterans Voices: Agnes Lowe, RN served in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II

“It’s something I’ve thought about, and I wanted to go at it,” he said. “I’m trying to pour my heart into it.”

Town leaders offered a spot in the Baileyton Walking Park on Horton Highway for the veterans monument.

Donations have already been coming in. The public can buy pavers engraved with the name of a veteran as a lasting tribute for their service.

“It’s for all veterans, living and dead,” he said. “People will be able to pull up in their vehicle and, if they’re older, to enjoy it without even getting out of the car.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17OILq_0gSUbxjP00
Construction on the monument in Baileyton is underway. Weems hopes the upcoming fundraiser will help finish the project. (Photo Jeff Weems)

Weems says they’ve broken ground on the project and hope to raise the remaining funds at a community fundraiser event on Friday, July 15 from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

People can enjoy live music and food at the Baileyton Walking Park on Horton Highway where the monument will be built.

There’s an account where people can make donations to the Baileyton Park Veterans Memorial Project at Apex Bank locations in Greene County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Local business owners donate big to Alabama Fallen Warrior Project

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Tomorrow, America celebrates its birthday, and it’s only fitting that a day before America’s birth, members of the Trussville Veterans Committee and City Leadership were present when local business owners Jayraj & Zinkal Patel committed to donating $50,000 to the Alabama Fallen Warrior Project and other veteran causes. […]
southerntorch.com

Fort Payne Welcomes Ordinance Officer

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Fort Payne City Council held their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 21. Mayor Brian Baine and the Fort Payne City Council welcomed their new Fort Payne Ordinance Enforcement Officer, David Smith to the job. David Smith comes to Fort...
FORT PAYNE, AL
Calhoun Journal

City of Weaver in the Process of Obtaining Ownership of Well

Weaver, AL – On June 30th the Calhoun County Board of Education voted to enter into negotiations with the City of Weaver to purchase the main city well next to the Weaver High School from the board. The well, located on a 25*25 lot, had previously been leased to the city of Weaver for a 50 year term. This lease expired two years ago, but neither party realized it. The city of Weaver applied and was approved for a grant to cover much needed upgrades to the well, but the funds cannot be released without established ownership. Mayor Wayne Willis spoke to the Calhoun Journal and stated how much he appreciated the County Board of Education working with the city. “We have always valued the relationship with the BOE and hope to have all the necessary agreements signed within a month.” He also explained that funds from the grant will be used for a generator and an upgrade to the pump itself.
WEAVER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baileyton, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Alabama Sports
CBS 42

WATCH: Beth Holloway discusses the importance of safe overseas travel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Anytime Americans are involved with laws and customs outside of the United States, the protection of America laws don’t apply. Beth Holloway has firsthand experience. In 2005, her daughter, Natalee, disappeared while on a graduation trip in Aruba. She was never found, although she and others believe that she was killed. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County temporarily suspending COVID-19 emergency rental assistance applications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County is temporarily suspending the submission of new applications for its COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in order to process applications that have already been submitted and not over allocate the program. During this time, and without disruption, the program will continue processing applications...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Voices#The U S Army#Emt#Rn
WHNT-TV

Decatur Oncologist Stripped of License

A Decatur cancer doctor has had his medical license suspended by the state's medical board. That suspension stems from a police investigation into the 2020 overdose death of a 21-year-old woman who he says was his patient.
DECATUR, AL
wbrc.com

Organ donation allows Deputy Brad Johnson to once again save lives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A hero in life and death. Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson chose to become an organ donor and thus he completed his final act of service. “It is a demonstration of who the core of that person is. Someone who is willing to help, protect and save lives,” said Legacy of Hope Director of Education Ann Rayburn.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: New Vestavia Hills development coming on U.S. 31

After years of changing hands and sitting empty, the large lot on the southern end of U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills is set to be turned into a large commercial development. The former Motor Lodge property is now owned by Ward Neely, who is working with local developer John Michael Bodnar and the city to turn the property into a home for multiple tenants, which will include retail, restaurant and service industries, said Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Germany
aerotechnews.com

Lockheed Martin breaks ground on $16.5M missile facility in Alabama

Lockheed Martin is investing in innovation, celebrating a milestone marking continued growth, and advancing capability in North Alabama at its Huntsville campus, as the company broke ground on a new facility June 27, 2022. The Missile System Integration Lab facility will initially be used exclusively for development within Lockheed Martin’s...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

New sculpture forged from railroad steel taps into Birmingham’s history

The creators of a new public sculpture on Birmingham’s Hugh Kaul Walking Trail hope its 26-foot representation of a water droplet will create ripples of a different kind. “Inception” is the creation of public artist Deedee Morrison, a Birmingham native who spent about a year on the piece from preliminary research to its dedication this past week, just in time for the beginning of the World Games on Thursday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont welcomes new business The Butcher Meat Co. with Grand Opening

VINEMONT, Ala. – The Town of South Vinemont has gained its newest addition in The Butcher Meat Co. on Friday morning. The business, owned by Kadi and Justin Smith, will be bringing fresh cut meats including angus choice steaks and roasts, bone-in and boneless porkchops, spareribs, county style ribs, a full variety of chicken, as well as shrimp steamed every day. All the basic cuts of beef, pork and chicken will be kept in stock, and there will be a butcher on site daily. Justin has been in the meat cutting business for 16 years, with most people who know him...
VINEMONT, AL
WAFF

Huntsville City Schools reaches $250,000 settlement in bullying lawsuit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to court documents, Huntsville City Schools has agreed to a $250,000 settlement with a minor who was bullied at Mountain Gap Elementary in 2016. According to court documents, the minor sustained several injuries in late 2016 due to bullying incidents that took place at Mountain...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Decatur Daily

Two dead in Town Creek murder-suicide

TOWN CREEK — A Town Creek councilman and former Hazlewood High teacher and coach called the murder-suicide that occurred Thursday a tragedy for the town and the families involved. Town Creek police Chief Jerry Garrett said Daricus “Rico” Yarbrough, 33, of Town Creek, shot and killed his former girlfriend...
WJHL

WJHL

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy