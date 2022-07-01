ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UConn men’s basketball lands commitment from Class of 2023 guard Solomon Ball: ‘Best fit for me’

By David Borges
Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrewster Academy head coach Jason Smith ran a mini-camp on campus a few weeks ago for about 20 players, in preparation for some upcoming June showcase events. The day before camp began, Solomon Ball arrived on campus. “He wanted to work extra,” Smith reported. “He was one of only...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

