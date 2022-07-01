ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Stash all your files with this lifetime deal on terabytes of cloud storage

By Cult of Mac Deals
Cult of Mac
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople tend to become digital hoarders during their student years. By the time you graduate and move into your career, you may already have a considerable digital library you’ll only add to as you work. Consider a file backup plan like Degoo if you always want to have room for the...

www.cultofmac.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Boost Your Privacy by Changing These Browser Settings Right Now

Privacy is more of a priority than ever for browser developers, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and easiest ways to start is by adjusting some of your browser settings.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Storage#Stash#Dropbox
komando.com

Upgrading your PC to Windows 11? Read this security warning first

Windows 11 launched last October, and we’re still learning our way around Microsoft’s latest operating system (OS). However, the transition from Windows 10 to 11 hasn’t been seamless. Some people who upgraded to Windows 11 on their laptops got a driver problem that hogged all their system...
COMPUTERS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Save on Big Names Like Braun, Waterpik, Bowflex, JBL and More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on big brand names: Bowflex kettlebells, JBL Waterproof earbuds, Ring security floodlights bundled...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
iPad
Gadget Flow

Acer Chromebook Enterprise Tab 510 tablet lets you power the cloud securely & effectively

Empower your business to its full potential with the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Tab 510 tablet. It comes with the Chrome Enterprise upgrade already unlocked for a secure cloud workforce. Moreover, the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Tab 510 boasts a 10.1″ IPS 16:10 display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution. Plus, the 8-megapixel, world-facing camera improves the quality of conference calls. This Chrome tablet also keeps you connected with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform. Best of all, when Wi-Fi is out of range, you can use the optional 4G LTE to expand your personal bandwidth. Furthermore, this device remains durable thanks to the impact-resistant body that can withstand daily wear and tear. Meanwhile, the shock-absorbent bumper on all 4 corners protects it from drops as high as 122 cm. Finally, the Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass protects the surface from odors, stains, and bacteria.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How To Check CPU Usage in Windows, Linux, and Mac

CPU usage measures the total processor utilization across all your cores. If you check for this data, you should see a low percentage value (usually a single digit) when you aren’t running any applications. Even when running apps, the CPU usage can jump to 100%, but it should settle down to a lower value after a while.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Back Up Files to External USB Storage in Windows 11

There are various ways you can lose files on Windows 11 PCs. Files can become corrupted or get accidentally deleted. Or a PC startup issue might even stop you from logging in to Windows and opening files. A backup is a secondary copy of a file. As a precautionary measure...
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Chrome password manager update will let you manually add credentials on all platforms

Google is updating its built-in password manager for Chrome and Android as it attempts to position it as an alternative to standalone services offered by 1Password and Bitwarden, the company announced today. Most significant is the ability to manually add passwords to the service, rather than simply relying on Chrome’s offer to save credentials when you use them. There had previously been signs of this feature on Chrome on desktop, but now Google says it’s making it available across “all platforms.”
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Mint Mobile vs. Ultra Mobile: Which is better for you?

Both Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile offer a variety of plans on T-Mobile's network. Mint Mobile focuses more on getting rates as low as possible for customers willing to buy up to a year of service upfront. Ultra Mobile offers a huge selection of plans, including single and multi-month plans allowing customers to find a good fit for their needs.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy