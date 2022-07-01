Slavery called 'involuntary relocation' in new Texas education proposal

In a recent proposal for social studies education in Texas kindergarten through second grade classrooms, the term “involuntary relocation” was used to describe slavery.

Texas State Board of Education meeting materials show that a committee has already asked for the language to be changed.

“For K-2, carefully examine the language used to describe events, specifically the term ‘involuntary relocation,’” said the materials.

As news of the proposed language got out, people criticized it on social media, which prompted the Texas Education Agency to release a statement.

“Today there have been statements circulating on social media about the status of how the history of slavery is taught, these statements are patently false. The Texas Education Agency does not make curricular recommendations to the state board of education. Instead, the SBOE – through the work of review committees – determines state standards, typically over a lengthy process involving many drafts,” it said.

The social studies proposal is part of a multi-layered review of curriculum in Texas schools that happens about once a decade, according to The Texas Tribune . This process has become highly politicized, said the outlet.

In the social studies curriculum standards proposed by a working group of nine educators, there is a call for students to “compare journeys to America, including voluntary Irish immigration and involuntary relocation of African people during colonial times,” it reported.

Keven Ellis, chair of the Texas State Board of Education, said in a statement that second graders are not currently taught about slavery.

Including it in the new curriculum was intended to improve that gap.

“The board – with unanimous consent – directed the work group to revisit that specific language,” he said of the indirect reference to slavery. It came up during a June 15 board meeting that lasted 12 hours.

Annette Gordon-Reed, a history professor at Harvard University quoted by the Texas Tribune, said that using “involuntary relocation” to describe slavery could be confusing to children and that curriculum should be direct.

“Tell children the truth. They can handle it,” she said.

Even a member of the group said she did not support the “involuntary relocation” phrase being used. Stephanie Alvarez, a professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and a member of the group, said language was “extremely disturbing” and that she was not present at meetings where it was selected.

Aicha Davis, a Democrat Texas State Board of Education member who represents Dallas and Fort Worth, brought up concerns about the language during the meeting.

“They were given Senate Bill 3, so that had to have influenced their mind with that being a document given to them right before they had to perform this review,” she said.

Senate Bill 3 was passed as a way to prevent critical race theory from being taught in Texas schools, said the Texas Tribune. Although the theory is typically only taught in colleges, it made headlines last year due to conservative claims that it was being taught to children.

Other working groups will also present drafts to the board. A final vote on curriculum changes is expected in November.