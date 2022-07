COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of its Tasmanian devil, Sprout, who died on June 27, 2022. The zoo said Sprout suddenly showed an increased respiratory rate, abdominal contractions, and weakness. He was anesthetized and the zoo's Animal Care team found he had an abnormal heart rhythm, called AV block, which prevents the electrical signals from conducting normally through the tissues.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO