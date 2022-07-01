The World’s 500 Richest People Lost $1.4 Trillion in the First Half of 2022

Click here to read the full article.

It’s time to pick up your tiny violins: The world’s 500 richest people lost a collective $1.4 trillion in the first half of the year, the worst six months on record.

As banks raise interest rates to meet rising inflation, stocks are taking a tumble, affecting the billionaires who own those shares, according to Bloomberg . For example, in the three months through June, Elon Musk ’s Tesla had its worst quarter ever, while Jeff Bezos ’s Amazon had its roughest time since the dot-com bubble burst. This means that Musk saw his net worth drop almost $62 billion, while Bezos saw a decline of $63 billion.

Of course, these men have so much money, it’s unclear how—if at all—they’ll feel the effects of their losses. Musk remains the wealthiest man in the world , with a fortune of $208.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Meanwhile, Bezos sits in the second-wealthiest spot, with $129.6 billion.

A great deal of their wealth was acquired during the pandemic, when US billionaires collectively became about $2 trillion richer . Stimulus measures taken to help with the Covid-19 crisis led to the increased value of everything from tech companies to cryptocurrencies. Between January 2020 and November 2021, for example, Musk gained $293.7 billion and Bezos nabbed $86.2 billion, according to Forbes .

So far this year, though, people’s fortunes have taken a turn for the worse. At the beginning of 2022, 10 people in the world were worth more than $100 billion. Now that number is only four. Mark Zuckerberg , who used to be in the top 10, has lost more than half of his wealth, bringing him down to $60 billion and No. 17 on the list of the world’s richest people. Similarly, Changpeng Zhao, a crypto pioneer who first appeared on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index in January, has seen his fortune crumble from $96 billion to about $16 billion now.

Despite the losses, they’re probably still looking into areas ripe for investment, Thorne Perkin, the president of an asset-management fund, told Bloomberg.

“Often their mindset is a bit more contrarian,” he said. “A lot of our clients look for opportunities when there’s trouble in the streets.”