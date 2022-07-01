MISSING: 16-year-old out of Bristol, VA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A Saltville man was killed in a crash which occurred in Washington County on June 24, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 740 just north of Route 750 at 9:24 p.m. Police said a 1990 Ford F350 driven by 41-year-old Jason W. Blevins was going south on Route 740 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the double yellow line, went off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and a tree, overturned and came to rest back in the road.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO