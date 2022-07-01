ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

MISSING: 16-year-old out of Bristol, VA

By Paul Hess
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Bristol, Virginia are searching for a missing 16-year-old. Rachel Joyner was...

Norton Police Chief awarded injured officer grant

NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — A local police chief is being recognized for his service through a huge gift from a teenager states away. But the chief wants all the focus on that teen's mission. I'm honored. I'm humbled, blessed beyond words. Norton Police Chief James Lane, honored with a...
NORTON, VA
Bristol casino donates former mall furniture

BRISTOL, Va. — The furniture once utilized at the former Bristol, Virginia mall will soon find new life. Hard Rock International has donated various items from the former mall building that is set to transform into the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol site, officials said in a Friday press release. Items such as flower pots, former kiosks and more have been donated to the Habitat for Humanity’s Re-Store in Kingsport.
BRISTOL, VA
Group calls for Johnson City police chief suspension

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner is now facing public backlash following a lawsuit that accuses him of not investigating a series of rape accusations against one man who is not identified in the suit. That lawsuit claims Turner then fired a federal prosecutor who...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle rear-ends Fed-Ex truck

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is dead following a Friday evening crash, police say. According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to the scene of a collision in the 3000 block of Cherokee Road around 3 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, officers found that […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport PD: 2-year-old found unattended, investigation underway

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An investigation is underway after Kingsport police say they found an unidentified child alone Saturday morning. According to an Instagram post from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), a boy with red hair estimated to be around 2 years old was found in the 3800 block of Eastline Drive around 8:45 a.m. […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Missing Washington County, TN 15-year-old found safe

(WCYB) — A missing 15-year-old out of Washington County, Tennessee has been found safe. [Name redacted] was last seen leaving her residence in the Telford area on June 18. At the time, investigators said she closed all her social media accounts and turned off her mobile phone. According to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Bristol Virginia jail officially closes

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol Virginia Sheriff Tyrone Foster has confirmed the closure of the jail downtown. Inmates will no longer be housed at the Bristol Virginia Jail; instead, they’ve been transferred to the Abingdon facility within the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority. The closure took immediate effect on July 1. All inmates have already […]
BRISTOL, VA
Silver Alert For Missing 77 Year Old Johnson City Man

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations issues a Silver Alert for a missing 77 year old Johnson City man. The TBI is asking for you help in locating Dale Covington. Covington is five feet eleven inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Covington has a medical condition that could make it difficult for him to safely return.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
JCPD: Jonesborough man dead after motorcycle hits Fed-Ex box truck

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A Jonesborough man is dead after driving into a Fed-Ex box truck on a motorcycle. Johnson City Police were called to the 3000 block of Cherokee Road shortly before 3 p.m. Friday. According to police the motorcyclist, now identified as 47-year-old Randy Tucker, was westbound...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
THP: Fatal motorcycle crash in Carter County

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reported a fatal motorcycle crash in Carter County. Rain postpones fan appreciation night at Kingsport …. Axmen down Doughboys, split series in Johnson City. ETSU: Lambert concert didn’t recover around $500K …. Emory & Henry named official member of South Atlantic …. Bucs trio...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Man killed in Washington County, Virginia crash, police say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A Saltville man was killed in a crash which occurred in Washington County on June 24, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 740 just north of Route 750 at 9:24 p.m. Police said a 1990 Ford F350 driven by 41-year-old Jason W. Blevins was going south on Route 740 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the double yellow line, went off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and a tree, overturned and came to rest back in the road.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Missing Johnson City man found safe, TBI says

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: Dale Covington has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Covington was found in Rogersville, authorities said. --- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Johnson City man who has a medical condition. Dale Covington,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Police increasing patrols for Fourth of July weekend

Johnson City Police are ramping up drunk driving enforcement for the Independence Day weekend. It's a partnership with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. Additional officers will be on patrol. The department says nearly 1,400 people were killed in the Fourth of July weekend from 2016 to 2020. 41% of those...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Public camping in Tennessee becomes a felony, homeless seek refuge

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new law took effect Friday, making camping on Tennessee public property a felony. That is leaving some to question how it will impact the homeless population, especially along the state line. The law creates a Class C misdemeanor if a person camps on or...
BRISTOL, TN
Sundown on Depot car show raises $13,000 for Holston Home

GREENEVILLE — The seventh annual Sundown on Depot car show returned to historic downtown Greeneville on May 21 in conjunction with the Greeneville Iris Festival. The show was impressive with more than 600 vehicles — street rods, muscle cars, trucks, low-riders and custom bikes — lining Main Street from the City Garage Car Museum at W McKee Street to Walters State Niswonger Campus at Spencer Street.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WCSO: Unicoi business owner charged after taking payments without starting work

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Unicoi business owner is facing felony theft charges, police report. According to the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Steven Chase Willis, owner of Earth Effects Landscaping, was arrested on June 25 for theft of over $10,000. The release states the WSCO received complaints of Willis’ landscaping business taking […]
UNICOI, TN
Train hits stuck tractor-trailer in Southwest Virginia

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — A tractor-trailer hauling a bulldozer was crossing over tracks near the intersection of Lee Highway and Seven Mile Ford Road Tuesday night when it was hit by a train. According to a report from the Chilhowie Fire and EMS & Department, responders arrived at the scene at 9:48 p.m. to find […]
CHILHOWIE, VA

