FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Illegal fireworks are lighting up the skies over Fresno County as the sun sets on the Fourth of July. Throughout the night, the KSEE24/CBS47 Skycam has captured hundreds of illegal fireworks erupting in the city. The Fourth of July has been historically one of the busiest days for the Fresno Fire […]

FRESNO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO