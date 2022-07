PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More information has emerged about a shooting downtown earlier this week. According to police, two parents were arguing on the Allegheny River Walk and then the argument escalated. The woman and man were arguing when it escalated and the woman pulled out a gun, firing at him twice. He said he didn't have a gun on him at the time. Now the two are facing charges.

