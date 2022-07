Cast: Carlo Verdone Irina Sanpiter Elena Fabrizi Angelo Infanti Milena Vukotić. Three Italians travel to their hometown to vote for elections: Pasquale is a Southern immigrant living in Munich who's genuinely happy to come back to Italy, even if just for a few days, but the country he dreams of is far from reality; Furio travels to Rome with his family, but his niggling attitude threatens to push his wife Magda over the edge; young Mimmo is also going to Rome, but the trip is repeatedly interrupted by worries about his grandma's health.

TV SERIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO