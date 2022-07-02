ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Venus Williams makes winning return to Wimbledon alongside Jamie Murray

By George Sessions
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJvN6_0gSUYjeQ00

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams returned to grand-slam action on Friday night with victory alongside Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles.

The 42-year-old bowed out in the second round of the singles at Wimbledon last year and has only been involved in one other match since, which has sparked talk of retirement.

But a surprise wild card announcement earlier in the week saw the American back on the London lawn and teaming up with Murray, three years since their siblings Serena Williams and Andy Murray paired up in SW19.

And a 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-3 victory over Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska ensured the pair continued to fly the family flag at Wimbledon after Andy and Serena made early exits from the singles.

The elder Williams sister partnered Nick Kyrgios at this tournament in 2021, but failed to play at all during the opening six months of this year and went on to miss the Australian Open and Roland Garros for the first time in a decade.

With the scheduled Court One action finished by 7pm, it allowed for one of the sport’s most decorated stars to return on one of the biggest stages.

Given Williams’ time away, it was understandable there would be rustiness but she appeared frustrated at her level during the opening exchanges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aoRx9_0gSUYjeQ00

A 116mph ace helped settle any nerves for the veteran, who battled for eight minutes before she held her first service game.

Regular chats took place with Murray, a hugely successful doubles player, and a first break was followed by two big Williams volleys to keep them on track for an opener that would be clinched in 39 minutes.

Another winner at the net by Williams earned an early break in the second but Rosolska and New Zealander Venus immediately hit back.

With Court One now filling up to see the comeback of the Florida right-hander, a winner of 23 grand slams in total but never the Wimbledon mixed doubles, a party atmosphere developed and a Mexican Wave delayed the beginning of the eighth service game in the second set.

It failed to distract Williams but she was sprawled on the floor minutes after a big hold following an attempted volley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjWkk_0gSUYjeQ00

Rosolska’s impressive play at the net had sent her opponent to the ground and alongside doubles partner Venus they edged the tie-breaker to force a decider.

A delay occurred in order to close the Court One roof before Williams set about marking the 24th year she has played at Wimbledon with a victory.

It was quick hands by the American which saw her fire down a volleyed winner to break early in the third and a pep talk helped settle Murray following back-to-back double faults.

The Scot had no such issues next time and a 119mph ace helped him serve out for the match to send the new team into the last-16.

Williams embraced her partner at the net after two hours and 18 minutes of action on her comeback appearance having celebrated yet another successful result at Wimbledon.

Comments / 25

Xavier Oglesby
3d ago

Great job Venus 👏! I'm so glad you're accustomed to playing in spite of all the American Bigotry, aimed your way by these fake Christians. We're proud of you sisters, and hope there's still some gas left in the tank to go just a bit further. Although it's been a while, the old adage remains true, "every goodbye ain't gone!"

Reply
5
Dee
2d ago

I'm happy for her. I always liked her more than Serena. She appears to be really nice and is not on social media everyday. Congratulations!

Reply
2
Related
BBC

Wimbledon: Simona Halep, Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios in action on day 10

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Rafael Nadal will face the toughest challenge of his Wimbledon campaign so far when he takes on American 11th seed Taylor Fritz on Wednesday. The Spanish second seed is...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Wimbledon day seven: Cameron Norrie moves on and a late night for Novak Djokovic

British number one Cameron Norrie progressed into the quarter-finals for the first time at Wimbledon while defending champion Novak Djokovic joined him after a late finish on Centre Court.Djokovic did not see off Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven until almost 11pm, by which time world number 12 Norrie had his feet up after an impressive straight-sets win over Tommy Paul on Court One.Heather Watson could not make it a perfect day for Britain as she was beaten by Jule Niemeier, who joins Tatjana Maria and Marie Bouzkova as unfamiliar names in a grand-slam quarter-final line-up.Here, the PA news agency...
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic gets truth bomb from John McEnroe over poor start vs. Jack Sinner at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic is currently in the middle of a tough match against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals round of the 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles tournament. In fact, he has dropped the first two sets of this showdown with the 20-year-old Sinner, who is definitely exceeding expectations in this contest. At the same time, there are many tennis fans and observers out there who are being left bewildered by the surprising way Djokovic is being handled by Jannik.
TENNIS
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Wimbledon champion rips Nick Kyrgios with blistering comments

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash ripped into Nick Kyrgios with some blistering commentary on Sunday. Cash is an analyst for BBC’s coverage of Wimbledon and called Saturday’s third-round match between Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Kyrgios won in four sets, but both players drew attention because of the match’s circus-like atmosphere.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Andy Murray
The Independent

Sam Underhill believes breakdown will be pivotal in second Test with Australia

England flanker Sam Underhill believes the battle of the breakdown will be pivotal to levelling the series against Australia in Brisbane.Wallabies openside Michael Hooper was the dominant figure in the hosts’ 30-28 victory in the first Test in Perth, ruling the contest on the ground including winning one game-changing turnover.Underhill is now poised to replace Tom Curry, who suffered a concussion in the first Test, and the Bath back row insists dominating the breakdown will be key to ending England’s four-match losing run.“We controlled areas of the game pretty well for a decent chunk of the game but ultimately penalties...
RUGBY
The Independent

Wimbledon day nine: Cameron Norrie keeps British hopes alive

Cameron Norrie put British fans through the wringer before he downed David Goffin in five sets to progress into the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time.Norrie twice recovered from a set down to book a meeting with 2021 winner Novak Djokovic, who had to fight back from two sets down to beat young star Jannik Sinner.In the women’s side of the draw, Ons Jabeur made it 10 wins in a row on grass this summer and will face “barbeque buddy” and mum-of-two Tatjana Maria after both won thrilling encounters on Tuesday in SW19.Here, the PA news agency looks at the...
TENNIS
The Independent

England vs Austria LIVE: Euro 2022 result, final score and reaction as Beth Mead wins it for Lionesses

Hosts England made a winning start to their Euro 2022 campaign by beating Austria 1-0 in front of a tournament record crowd of 68,871 at Old Trafford.Beth Mead grabbed the decisive goal in the 16th minute for the Lionesses and although Sarina Wiegman’s team struggled to create clear-cut chances, they will be delighted with the three points.Austria were on the back foot for much of the game but came close to a leveller in the 78th as England goalkeeper Mary Earps did well to keep out a curling effort from Barbara Dunst.England’s other Group A rivals, Northern Ireland and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

729K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy