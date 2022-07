This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Monday is the Fourth of July, and for many people, that means parades, fireworks and family get-togethers. In our family, it's also been the day we let Steven Spielberg's rogue shark splash around in our backyard. Watching Jaws on the Fourth is a family tradition that dates back decades, but we only recently discovered the joy of watching it on a big screen in our own backyard.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO