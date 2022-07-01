ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, GA

Gas Station Unknowingly Filling Customers Tanks With Diesel Sparks Outrage

By Fatma Khaled
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
"As I was driving, I noticed the car felt like it didn't have power to go," said Dana Hallman, one of the customers who unknowingly filled their cars with...

Tom Van Dorn
2d ago

they keep blaming the high gas prices on the war in Ukraine. Maybe we should not be helping with the war.Then maybe we would not have high gas prices .

Papa Smurf
2d ago

The fix will be replacement of ENTIRE fuel system to include engine. (I once bought a car that was involved in a similar situation. That's how it was handled)...

Jerry Smith
1d ago

Interesting they blame the high gas prices on the war between Russia and Ukraine and on covid but leave out the fact Biden took away the supply we were producing obviously with less supply but demand not going down prices will go higher. This administration and it's loyalty to the climate change religion will destroy our country well before climate change destroys the earth.

