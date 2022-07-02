ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Bobby Burns: Happy Fourth, Washington is going home

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YjSSr_0gSUYGFT00

I have a few items to write about today if for any other reason it is the anniversary weekend of the founding of our great nation.

My wife and I recently had the opportunity to visit Durham along with my stepmom to see “Hamilton” at the performing arts center. My oldest daughter, who lives in Durham, did not go with us but was an excellent host before and after the show.

My youngest daughter, who lives in Carrboro, introduced me to the hit Broadway musical in 2016. We listened to it daily when I drove her to D.H Conley High School and other places. Sadly, she could not be with us because she is a server at Spotted Dog. Tips are greatly appreciated.

So, Crystal, Connie and I went to DPAC, a top-notch facility, after a great dinner and drinks atop a historically preserved vintage inn downtown. Too bad we don’t have an arts center here in Greenville. My friend Rudy Alexander, namesake of the S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series, would like it if we did.

Anyway, the scene that brought me to tears most was George Washington’s farewell address. Washington in real life warned about the divisions that political parties create, extolled the virtues of unity among the states and stressed the importance of a peaceful transition of power.

He wanted to teach us how to say goodbye, in the words of Hamilton’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda had to leave a lot out about the great Virginian’s love letter to the country but he captured a good part of its spirit, in my opinion. Quoting from the actual text, set to a beat, the performer playing the Father of our Country says:

“Though in reviewing the incidents of my administration I am unconscious of intentional error, I am nevertheless too sensible of my defects not to think it probable that I may have committed many errors.”

My man. Gotta love the humility.

“I shall also carry with me the hope that my country will view them with indulgence, and that after 45 years of my life dedicated to its service with an upright zeal, the faults of incompetent abilities will be consigned to oblivion as I myself must soon be to the mansions of rest.

“I anticipate with pleasing expectation that retreat in which I promise myself to realize the sweet enjoyment of partaking, in the midst of my fellow citizens, the benign influence of good laws under a free government, the ever-favorite object of my heart and the happy reward, as I trust of our mutual cares, labors, and dangers.”

George Washington was going home.

Statesmen have emerged since Washington for sure. Dwight Eisenhower, another great general who in his farewell warned us of the dangers of the military-industrial complex, comes to mind for me.

And on the July 4 weekend, we cannot forget Abraham Lincoln, whose most famous address was delivered after that horrendous battle in which so many North Carolinians died July 1-3, 1863, in Pennsylvania. (Please read CB Dilworth’s excellent letter published today.)

I think we might be better off if our leaders today did more to measure their words like these men did.

This brings me finally to Dr. Ledyard Ross, a great man in our community who died this week. I did not know him personally but I was a volunteer with the Boys & Girls Clubs when he gave part of his fortune to build a facility in Ayden, and I have received great care at Ledyard E. Ross Hall, which houses ECU’s School of Dental Medicine.

I know he gave quietly, consistently and generously. I was told he provided excellent service for his community and I really liked seeing his picture as a bright, vibrant young man in his obituary in Thursday’s paper. Godspeed Ledyard Ross, we need more people like you.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Six-richest billionaires in North Carolina located in Raleigh-Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (STACKER/WNCN) — Americans know billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. But how many billionaires are located in the Raleigh-Durham area?. According to a Stacker report, the six wealthiest billionaires in North Carolina are all located within the Research Triangle Park. Using data from Forbes,...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Big seafood news (July 1, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Locals Seafood has purchased a building in east Raleigh, off New Bern Ave just outside the beltline, to establish a new headquarters. The retail market will be the highlight of the location, featuring a large selection of fresh seafood, value-added goods, kitchen tools, and more. Eventually, Locals will open a deli-style market counter with a dry-aged fish section, raw bar, and fry shack that will allow customers to experience NC seafood in a variety of ways. The move will not impact Locals’ existing farmers market locations or its restaurant at Durham Food Hall. However, they will close their restaurant at Transfer Company Food Hall at the end of July (the restaurant will run specials and feature fan favorites throughout the month). Locals expects to open the new retail market later this fall. Keep up with the transition/growth on their social media and their site here.
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Middle College at A&T valedictorian dreams of becoming a pediatrician

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Middle College at NC A&T valedictorian Josh Scovens knows what it’s like to balance both academics and athletics. The 18-year-old plans to study biology and dreams of going off to medical school to later become a pediatrician. He’s already accepted a scholarship to attend the United States Military Academy West Point and will start this fall.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Carrboro, NC
City
Hamilton, NC
City
Broadway, NC
City
Durham, NC
City
Ayden, NC
State
Washington State
Greenville, NC
Government
Durham, NC
Government
City
Washington, NC
Greenville, NC
Obituaries
City
Greenville, NC
Durham, NC
Obituaries
High Point University

Biesecker Family Makes Major Gift to HPU’s Qubein Arena and Conference Center

HIGH POINT, N.C., July 1, 2022 – Vivian and Dr. Gary Biesecker recently made a major gift in support of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center and the adjoining Jana and Ken Kahn Hotel at High Point University. In honor of the couple’s generosity, the Hall of Fame Meeting Room in the arena will be dedicated to them.
HIGH POINT, NC
WNCT

PGA legend, New Bern resident speaks on why pros jump to LIV golf

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Curtis Strange, who lives in the New Bern area and is a 17-time PGA Tour winner, told Fox News Digital he thinks the biggest motivator for players joining the rival Saudi-backed golf league is the money.  He said that he believes there’s one reason and one reason only they’re going. The […]
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Bobby Burns
Person
George Washington
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
alamancenews.com

Burlington fireworks set for tonight – at new location

2022 has new location due to ongoing construction at City Park. The City of Burlington’s annual July fireworks show will take place tonight – Friday, July 1. The Independence Day celebration fireworks show will be shot from the Burlington Athletic Stadium, home of the Burlington Sock Puppets baseball team.
BURLINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Police officials looking for Greenville teen

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department are looking for 17-year-old Tatyani Roundtree. They said she ran away from her home on Golden Road in Greenville and has been spotted in Grimesland and Wilson. Roundtree is described as 4'2" tall and about 110 pounds. Anyone with...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#D H Conley High School
WNCT

Person detained in North Carolina jail dies at hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A person who was being detained in a North Carolina jail has died, authorities said. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified person died after being taken to a local hospital, news outlets reported. The person’s identity will be released after the family is notified, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man accidentally shot near shopping center: Raleigh police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a man was accidentally shot early Sunday morning near Chapanoke Square shopping center. At about 1:28 a.m., officers say they were called to the 3200 block of S. Wilmington St. in reference to a shooting. They found a man who had been...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Break
Politics
247Sports

College basketball power rankings: ACC update headlined by North Carolina, Duke

Assuming that the ACC will run through North Carolina and Duke in 2022-23 might be a mistake. Yes, North Carolina and Duke both are fresh off Final Four appearances. Yes, North Carolina and Duke have absolutely killed it in the transfer portal and in the high school recruiting spaces under Hubert Davis and Jon Scheyer. But it'd be disrespectful to some of the ACC's elite coaches to just assume that North Carolina and Duke will dominate.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Johnston County issues boil water advisory

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County officials are issuing a boil water advisory after a main water break caused a pressure loss. In a Facebook post, Johnston County officials announced that a water break caused pressure loss in the Archer Lodge area of the Johnston County water system. A...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
601
Followers
988
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy