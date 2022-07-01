ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

State Del. Ariana Kelly says Maryland has strong abortion access laws — but she’s hoping for a constitutional safeguard

By Christine Zhu
bethesdamagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Del. Ariana Kelly joined Montgomery County Council Member Hans Riemer on Thursday in a virtual town hall on abortion access in Maryland. Kelly, a Bethesda Democrat who represents District 16, said she first got involved with the reproductive rights movement as a teenager 30 years ago. At the...

bethesdamagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

FARAH STOCKMAN: The Democrat who's flipping the campaign script

ROCK HALL, Md. — When Dave Harden decided to run for Congress as a Democrat on Maryland’s conservative Eastern Shore, a friend gave him a piece of free advice. “Democrats lose on three things: abortion, guns and regulations,” the friend said. “If you keep one, you have to give up the other two.”
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

New Laws Take Effect July 1 in DC, Maryland and Virginia

New laws go into effect in the D.C. area on Friday, July 1, 2022 related to minimum wage, alcohol, gas taxes and more. Here’s a rundown. New Law in Washington, D.C. Minimum Wage Increase: The minimum wage in D.C. will rise from $15.20 to $16.10 per hour for all workers, regardless of employer size. For tipped workers, such as servers, the base minimum wage will increase from $5.05 to $5.35 per hour. Employers of tipped workers must also pay the difference if an employee's tips and base minimum wage do not reach D.C.’s $16.10 minimum wage.
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Executive Elrich Appoints Two Residents to the Administrative Charging Committee That State Law Requires Must be Established by July 1

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has appointed two residents to serve on the County’s inaugural Administrative Charging Committee. In April, the Montgomery County Council approved Bill 49-21 that established a Police Accountability Board (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committee (ACC). State law requires every Maryland county to establish an ACC by July 1.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Bethesda, MD
Government
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Hagerstown, MD
State
Texas State
City
Bethesda, MD
State
West Virginia State
City
Gaithersburg, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Kelly
Person
Larry Hogan
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MSDE Awards More Than $169 Million to Local Education Agencies as Part of Maryland Leads Grant Program

BALTIMORE, MD (June 28, 2022) – Today, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) announced the award of Maryland Leads grants funds to Local Education Agencies (LEAs), a bold, foundational initiative to reimagine the State’s education system and realize the promise of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. In total, MSDE is disbursing more than $169 […]
MARYLAND STATE
wnav.com

Maryland’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights Repealed as of Today

As a result of a law that was signed by Governor Lawrence Hogan, the State’s Attorney General obtained sole right to investigate officer-involved shootings. The bill mandated the repeal of the Maryland Law Enforcement Officer’s Rights, which has been around since the 1970s. The LEO’s Bill of rights dictated that police officers accused of misconduct, including the excessive use of force, could only be investigated by fellow officers — not civilians. The new law requires counties to assemble Police Accountability Boards (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committees (ACC), where civilians will have a role in reviewing and investigating allegations of misconduct, and in certain cases, in meting out administrative repercussions. Sen. William C. “Will” Smith Jr., the law’s chief sponsor, said a major priority of the new law was to empower the attorney general to prosecute police officers that he or she alleges are criminally at fault based on the investigation.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinic#Politics State#Politics Legislative#State Del#Montgomery County Council#Democrat
wypr.org

Maryland state schools drop SAT scores from admissions, seek more diversity

Students eager to attend a state university in Maryland won’t have to submit SAT scores anymore, a move that officials are hoping will encourage more applicants from marginalized groups. The Board of Regents voted 11-2 to remove standardized test score requirements from the University System of Maryland’s admissions policy...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

DC gun owners sue the District over concealed carry policy for public transit

WASHINGTON - Four D.C. men have filed a lawsuit against the District challenging a ban on carrying concealed firearms on public transit. The lawsuit claims that the ban violates the men's Second Amendment rights. Right now, the District restricts people with concealed carry permits from carrying those weapons in "sensitive...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia governor orders flags to half-staff for Williams

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation Thursday ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff beginning immediately and continuing through sunset on Monday, July 4, in honor and remembrance of Herschel “Woody” Williams. Williams will lie...
POLITICS
rockvillenights.com

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Montgomery County, Washington, D.C. & Baltimore regions

Rockville, most of Maryland and Northern Virginia are all under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9:00 PM tonight, July 2, 2022. The National Weather Service predicts severe thunderstorms are possible this evening, which could generate wind gusts up to 65 MPH. Because local rainfall amounts may range from 1 to 3 inches over an hour-long period at times, the NWS has also issued an Areal Flood Watch for the area until 10:00 PM tonight. Creeks and streams may overflow their banks, and flash flooding is possible in urban areas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘It’s Sad’: Marylanders Lament Even Higher Gas Prices After State Tax Hike

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s gas tax increased seven cents Friday to 43 cents per gallon.  “They make more money, us filling up than I make (driving for Grubhub),” Montez Green said. “That’s kind of the irritating part about this.” The rise in the gas tax is tied to inflation in Maryland. The federal gas tax is about 18 cents per gallon.  “With the price of food and everything going up, c’mon. I mean, just cut it,” Dwayne Payne said. “I got a pickup truck as you can see. It really eats it up. It’s sad.”  The average price in Maryland for a gallon of...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy