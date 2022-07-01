ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are super conferences inevitable? Where will Utah end up when realignment music stops?

By Jeff Call
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 24 hours after the shockwaves from reports about USC and UCLA ditching the Pac-12 Conference for greener (as in money) pastures of the Big Ten, there are still more questions than answers when it comes to the future of college athletics. The only real consensus among those covering,...

thecomeback.com

Pac-12 makes decision on expansion

A lot can change in the world of college sports in a day. Just ask the Pac-12 Conference, which is going to explore expansion now that two of its most iconic members have decided to leave for the Big Ten. On Thursday, the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins announced that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AthlonSports.com

Pac-12 Expansion Candidates to Replace USC and UCLA

College football realignment and conference expansion is back in the news after USC and UCLA decided to leave the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten. With the Trojans and Bruins departing, the Pac-12 is down to 10 teams. Although the conference has yet to respond with an official declaration of expansion, moves may need to happen to bolster the league back to 12 or even 14 teams. The Pac-12 could also decide to stick at 10 programs for the future and opt to pass on expansion. However, with the danger of more expansion in the Big Ten, adding programs seems like the best course of action for the Pac-12.
LOS ANGELES, CA
College Football News

College Football Expansion Top 10 Candidates From Group of Five Conferences

With the Big Ten expanding with USC and UCLA, and the Pac-12 scrambling as we speak to keep what it has and figure out other options, who’s available?. Of course, all the talk is about whether or not Oregon and Washington might be next to go, and if the Big 12 will try to steal programs from somewhere, and if the ACC finally puts a ring on it with Notre Dame, or if the Big Ten gets there first.
COLLEGE SPORTS
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip May Lose a Major Sports Franchise

In Las Vegas, the house rarely loses. Sin City usually gets what it wants because it's an amazingly attractive destination for pretty much any business. That has been especially true in the sports world where the National Hockey League (NHL) literally added a new team in order to become the first major league professional sports team to set up shop on the Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

12 schools that could end up in the Big Ten

Thursday afternoon marked a seismic shift in the landscape of college sports when USC and UCLA announced their decision to join the Big Ten conference. Questions began to swirl about the dominoes that would come after. Are we on pace for a pair of “superconferences” that dominate college football? Is this just the first of many additions for the Big Ten in the coming months?
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Bill Moos believes Pac-12/Big XII merger adds up

FORMER PAC-12 AND BIG TEN athletic director Bill Moos offered three primary insights Friday when asked about the future of the Pac-12 — and Washington State — following the landscape-shattering news that USC and UCLA will be moving to the Big Ten. First, he said, no one should...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Daily Delivery: It sounds as if the Arizona schools may be preparing to make a move

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz shared some scoop at GoPowercat on Friday and now shares it in today's Daily Delivery. Sources are telling GoPowercat that the Big 12 is receiving interest from Pac-12 schools that are searching for a new home if their conference falls apart following Thursday's announced departure of USC and UCLA, who are joining the Big Ten in 2024. Arizona and Arizona State have long been rumored to be potential Big 12 members and now both schools may become the next Pac-12 members to make a very big decision about their future conference.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado AD Rick George and chancellor Philip DiStefano give statement on massive Pac-12 news

On Thursday, USC and UCLA stunned the world by announcing their decision to leave the Pac-12 and head for the Big Ten beginning in the year 2024. Everything happened so fast, and now the Pac-12 is left wondering what to do. Will Oregon and Washinton leave? Will the Arizona schools go elsewhere? But, most importantly, what happens with Colorado? At this point, nobody knows. Plain and simple. Well, on Friday, Colorado athletic director Rick George and university chancellor Philip DiStefano sent out a statement in an official press release: The announcement of USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten came as a disappointment to...
COLORADO STATE
deseret.com

Opinion: Complete disrespect — What John Oliver said about Utah’s drought

The historic drought ravaging the American West received national attention Monday night when John Oliver highlighted it in a 24-minute monologue on his HBO show “Last Week Tonight.” While drawing attention to the dire situation, Oliver also excoriated the policy failures that have made it worse, especially in Utah.
UTAH STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Definition of overachieving’: Big Ten coaches sound off on the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes anonymously

Sure, the preseason All-American and All-Big Ten lists give fans a great indication of the type of talent each roster has heading into any given season. Those are great media fodder when comparing teams’ rosters, too. Still, one of my favorite pieces of each offseason is getting a look into what the coaches have to say anonymously about each program. Athlon Sports’ annual magazine delivers on that front each and every offseason and 2022 is no different. Regardless of where you might rank them, the Big Ten has a collection of some of the finest coaches in all of college football. Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
theScore

Why the T-Wolves paid out the nose to join the twin-big renaissance

The NBA is in a constant state of stylistic flux. For over a decade, the league has favored perimeter play and defensive switchability, which has naturally corresponded with smaller frontcourts. Although the small-ball trend continues apace, teams are increasingly willing to cut against the grain and go with two-big lineups.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 Craziness Update: Everything you missed from Day 2 of realignment discussions

It’s been well over 24 hours since the news broke that the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins were going to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten, but that doesn’t mean that conversation over the matter has died down at all. In fact, discussions about everything have picked up steam, if anything. Day 2 of this saga — one of the biggest news events in Pac-12 history — was fraught with discussions about which teams will follow suit and jump a sinking ship, and where they might land. There was also a ton of time for fans of some teams to make jokes, and a clearer vision of how things might shake out over the coming months. If you didn’t get a chance to follow things thread by thread, we are trying to keep you covered. Here are the things that you might have missed on Friday: To Start...A Jokehttps://twitter.com/TheFlockIsHot/status/1542672340533645313Follow The Moneyhttps://twitter.com/wilnerhotline/status/1542861608547786752A Potential Look at the New Big Tenhttps://twitter.com/cfb_professor/status/1542862952365162497Puddles Weighs Inhttps://twitter.com/TheOregonDuck/status/1542901732753248256Waiting on Notre Damehttps://twitter.com/flugempire/status/1542836425082675200 https://twitter.com/dennisdoddcbs/status/1542930693205934082Pac-12 "Expansion"....https://twitter.com/JamesCrepea/status/1542937078765215744Matt Prehm Weighs Inhttps://twitter.com/MattPrehm/status/1542937267097833473Pac-12 Makes a Statementhttps://twitter.com/pac12/status/1542936699583442945Sometimes Silence is Deafeninghttps://twitter.com/JamesCrepea/status/1542960839656816640The Next Domino?https://twitter.com/Jeff_Ermann/status/1542959252314144771Recruiting Impacthttps://twitter.com/BruceFeldmanCFB/status/1542942581360758784Waiting on Notre Dame Pt. 2https://twitter.com/flugempire/status/1543042647148879875 https://twitter.com/flugempire/status/1543043950923202561Some Jokes to Close it Outhttps://twitter.com/MitchellCAbena/status/1542780763019567104 https://twitter.com/SCfootball4lyfe/status/1542717056616845312  11
LOS ANGELES, CA
psychologytoday.com

The Golden State Warriors and the "Ironic Effect"

The "ironic effect" is a result of humans' need for mental control. Avoiding or suppressing stress fires up your nervous system. Learning to effectively process anxiety and anger allows you focus your attention on attaining the life you desire. Turning your energies to creating your vision allows your brain to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
deseret.com

This Utah gymnast is transferring to the SEC

An important member of the University of Utah gymnastics team over the past several years is leaving for the SEC. Cammy Hall announced on Instagram Friday that she will be using her fifth year of eligibility to compete for LSU next spring. A native of Gainesville, Virginia, Hall arrived at...
UTAH STATE
S. F. Mori

Passing Through A Small Corner of Arizona

Driving by car from Southern California or Las Vegas to Utah. The road to Utah(Image is author's) Everyone knows that traveling from the Los Angeles or San Diego areas of California to Utah by car will require going through Nevada. Las Vegas is on the way. Some people may think it is barren country, but there is a lot to see as people drive along that stretch of highway.
ARIZONA STATE
deseret.com

30 states now have a minimum wage north of $7.25. Utah isn’t one of them

As record high U.S. inflation continues to have the most severe impacts on lower income individuals and families, new hourly minimum wage standards went into effect on Friday in 20 states, cities and counties across the country. While minimum wage thresholds are now above the $7.25 per hour federal minimum...
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

These 2 NFL rookies with Utah ties are already standing out

With report dates for NFL training camps just a few weeks away, ESPN last week conducted a panel in which it asked its beat writers to identify one player from each team who has been “a surprise offseason standout” during the various team camps that are held throughout the offseason.
LOGAN, UT

