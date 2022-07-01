ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams says she regrets not wearing outfit Virgil Abloh initially suggested for French Open

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssVyN_0gSUWucF00

Serena Williams has opened up about the regret she still feels about turning down the look late designer Virgil Abloh initially suggested she wear for the 2019 French Open .

Williams, who frequently worked with the Off-White founder before his death in 2021, shared her regret over her decision not to wear the outfit, which she said included a “long skirt” and “crazy train,” in a Vogue video tribute to the late designer.

“So, the collaboration for the French Open, I still kind of regret not doing what Virgil told me to do,” the tennis star said. “He wanted me to wear, like, this long skirt with the crazy train and then a cape with a train, and then just walk out on the court.”

According to Williams, at the time, she told her longtime friend that, although she “loves fashion” and “pushing the envelope,” she didn’t think she should wear the outfit.

“I’m thinking: ‘Virgil, I like fashion, and I like pushing the envelope, but this, I just don’t think I can do this,’” Williams recalled.

Instead of the outfit Abloh had originally envisioned for the tennis tournament, Williams wore a custom black-and-white Nike crop top and matching skirt created by the designer . The outfit, which was emblazoned with the words “mother,” “goddess,” “queen,” and “champion” in both French and English, also featured a matching jacket.

However, according to the tennis pro, she told the designer when she next saw him that she regretted her decision.

“When I saw him next, I was like: ‘I should have did it. I just should have did it. I just should have wore it,’” Williams recalled, adding that the former Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director told her that he’d told her so. “And he’s just like: ‘I told you, I told you.’”

“I just wasn’t brave enough to go out there in all the red clay, and just walk out in this train, of like, a Met Gala at the French Open,” Williams continued. “And I really wish I had done that.”

Williams’ decision to turn down the designer’s initial design came a year after she wore a Nike catsuit at the French Open, which was later banned by the French Tennis Federation for not adhering to the dress code.

Following Abloh’s death, the 23-time Grand Slam winner paid tribute to the designer on Instagram, where she shared a video of the pair working on various collaborations over the years and wrote: “Words cannot express the sorrow I feel on the passing of my friend.”

“I will forever be grateful to have had the opportunity to witness such greatness, such genius and to feel the warmth of his smile. It was my honour to stand next to him. He lit up every room he walked into,” she continued. “May his beloved family and friends find comfort in knowing how profoundly his art impacted our culture, and us all. I will miss you.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Venus Williams Has Incredible Retort To Reporter's Question

One of the biggest surprises at Wimbledon this year is that Venus Williams is competing with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles tournament. On Friday, Williams and Murray defeated Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-2 in their opening-round match. Following this match, Williams spoke to reporters about...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Gabrielle Union Is A Vision In White Fringe Dress With Dwyane Wade At Milan Fashion Week: Photo

Gabrielle Union is living her best and most stylish life at Milan Fashion Week. The 49-year-old actress stepped out in Milan, Italy on June 19 looking like a goddess in a white bodycon tank dress by Prada that featured gorgeous tassels beginning at the top of her thighs and flowing elegantly to the ground. The fun tassels started white and turned light brown via an elegant ombre effect. The Cheaper by the Dozen actress swept her hair back into a sleek ponytail and accessorized with silver dangling earrings by Tiffany & Co. She completed the chic look with black strappy heels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Virgil Abloh
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton’s White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Essence

Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins, Rumi And Sir Carter, Turn 5

We’re looking back at adorable family photos featuring the youngest Carters. Just months after the roll-out of her most recent solo studio album Lemonade, Beyoncé broke the internet when she announced she was pregnant with twins. A few months later on June 13, she gave birth to Rumi and Sir Carter, who turn 5 years old today!
CELEBRITIES
BET

LisaRaye Shares An Interesting Theory On Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Split

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s breakup has fellow celebrities and fans speculating about what went wrong in a relationship that seemed so promising. Since news of the split went public, rumors have surfaced that Harvey was not ready to take the relationship the distance with the famed actor. While that seems plausible, especially considering Harvey is only 25, LisaRaye isn’t buying it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Outfit#Nike
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, Smiles In Pink Dress For High Tea With Dad

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian‘s daughter Olympia, 4, showed off her cuteness, in her dad’s latest social media photo. The 39-year-old Reddit co-founder took to his Instagram and Twitter to share an adorable photo of him and the tot sitting down and enjoying some “afternoon tea” in London, England. She was at a table and smiled at the camera while wearing a pink dress as Alexis bent down next to her and read a menu that had “Bridgerton” printed on the back of it.
TENNIS
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Revealing Workout Photos

Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Tennis Player's Wife Who Went Viral At Wimbledon

Earlier this week, Wimbledon kicked off with very little expectations placed on the American men participating. However, they've come to compete and are shocking the tennis world in the process. One of the American men who have booked their ticket into the third round is Jack Sock - one of the top-ranked Americans over the past few years.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Martina Navratilova 'gutted' to miss out on Wimbledon's Centre Court centenary celebrations after nine-time singles champion tests positive for Covid THIS morning

Tennis legend and nine-time Wimbledon singles champion Martina Navratilova has said she is 'gutted' to have missed out on attending the 100th anniversary of SW19's Centre Court this afternoon after testing positive for coronavirus. Navratilova only tested positive for the virus this morning ahead of the long-awaited celebrations at lunchtime,...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Adele Goes Viral Glamorously Twerking in Couture Dress & Socks at Hyde Park Concert in London

Click here to read the full article. Adele looked like she stepped back in time as she channeled Old Hollywood glamour for her concert at Hyde Park in London on July 1. The singer wore a Schiaparelli Haute Couture floor-length gown that commanded attention. The dress featured a velvet jacket with a halter neck detail and long sleeves, leaving her shoulders and neck bare. Adele proved the silhouette offered plenty of movement; in a viral Twitter video she was seen twerking onstage (seen here) during one of her songs. There was a gold belt wrapped around her waist, as the velvet fabric...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Just Like Beyoncé With These Giant Curls

The Golden State Warriors might have inched one step closer to NBA glory, but Blue Ivy Carter remains the night's winner. Blue Ivy Carter sat courtside with proud dad, Jay-Z, during game five of the 2022 NBA finals on June 13. As Jay-Z prepared to salute the arena, Carter, in the most subtle and Bey-esque way, let him know exactly what not to do when sitting next to a 10-year-old Grammy Award winner with bouncy, volume-packed curls. The energy of the stadium seemed nothing less than invigorating, yet Carter was clearly unbothered by the crowd when letting her dad know that her hair was of utmost importance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

725K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy