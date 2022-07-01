ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox's Hill leaves start against Cubs with sprained knee

San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Boston Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill left Thursday's start against the Chicago Cubs because of a sprained left knee.

Hill had a 4-0 lead through four innings before exiting during a three-run fifth.

The 42-year-old left-hander walked P.J. Higgins leading off. Nelson Velázquez then tripled off the center-field wall and scored on a groundout by Christopher Morel,

Hill appeared to be shaking his leg at one point and was visited by an athetic trainer. Hill exited after hitting Patrick Wisdom to load the bases with two out.

Tyler Danish came in and walked Rafael Ortega, cutting the gap to 4-3.

Hill, who debuted with the Cubs in 2005, gave up three runs and three hits. He walked four and struck out three.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

FOX Sports

Red Sox place Rich Hill on injured list

CHICAGO (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed pitcher Rich Hill on the 15-day injured list because of a sprained left knee and recalled reliever Phillips Valdéz from Triple-A Worcester before their game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Hill (4-4, 4.20 ERA) exited Friday’s game against the...
CBS Boston

Cubs top Red Sox 3-1 behind pair of Boston errors

By SARAH TROTTO Associated PressCHICAGO  — Mark Leiter Jr. threw 5 1/3 solid innings of emergency relief, Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom each had two hits and the Chicago Cubs capitalized on a pair of Boston errors and beat the Red Sox 3-1 Saturday night.Four pitchers combined to limit the Red Sox to five hits as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games.David Robertson got four outs for his 11th save in 14 opportunities. He gave up a double before striking out Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez and worked around a walk, coaxing a fly out to end...
CBS News

Wick's 2-run error in 11th gifts Red Sox 4-2 win over Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Pitcher Rowan Wick threw Trevor Story's comebacker down the right-field line for a two-run error with two outs in the 11th inning, and the Boston Red Sox outlasted the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep. With automatic runner Bobby Dalbec on second,...
FOX Sports

Red Sox SS Bogaerts' left thigh cut when stopping a steal

CHICAGO (AP) — Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left Sunday's game against the Cubs with a left thigh laceration. In the seventh inning, Bogaerts covered second when Willson Contreras ran to steal it. Contreras’ spikes appeared to slide into Bogaerts’ left leg as Bogaerts tagged him out.
FOX Sports

Cubs host the Red Sox, try to continue home win streak

Boston Red Sox (43-34, third in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (31-46, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (3-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Cubs: Alec Mills (0-1, 9.87 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -145, Cubs +123; over/under...
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Cubs-Red Sox opener at Wrigley felt so familiar

David Ross and one-time teammate Xander Bogaerts shared a long bear hug outside the Cubs' dugout before Friday's Red Sox-Cubs series opener at Wrigley Field. Later, Ross reconnected with another former teammate, Red Sox manager Alex Cora, as Boston was set to play its first game at Wrigley in a decade.
numberfire.com

Nelson Velazquez sitting for Cubs Saturday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Velazquez is being replaced in right field by Narciso Crook versus Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski. In 30 plate appearances this season, Velazquez has a .296 batting average with an...
numberfire.com

Cubs' Alfonso Rivas sitting again Friday afternoon

Chicago Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Rich Hill and the Boston Red Sox. Rivas is on the bench for a second straight game after he had started the previous five. P.J. Higgins is starting on first base again and batting seventh in the series opener. Frank Schwindel (back) is still on the 10-day injured list without a timetable to return.
numberfire.com

Rafael Ortega resting Friday afternoon for Cubs

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Rich Hill and the Boston Red Sox. The Cubs appear to be giving Ortega a routine breather in the day game after a night game. Nelson Velazquez is replacing Ortega in right field and hitting eighth. Christopher Morel is covering the leadoff role against Boston's southpaw.
