FDA Panel Endorses Updated Covid Boosters Targeting Omicron Subvariants

The evidence to date suggests that the administration is unable or unwilling to make hard but necessary choices. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to have ramifications well beyond the immediate European security environment. Not least of these is the manner in which Russian adventurism is affecting the evolution of the Biden administration’s defense and strategic policy. For some commentators, the effect of Vladimir Putin’s war on U.S. strategic policy amounts to a distraction from what is the main game: strategic competition with China to, in President Joe Biden’s phrase, “win the 21st century.” According to this view, the Biden administration’s swift rallying of allied condemnation, economic sanctioning of Russia, and arming of Ukraine has effectively contained the Russian challenge. It should, from this perspective, permit it to devote strategic attention to the China challenge.

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO