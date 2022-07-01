ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Panel Endorses Updated Covid Boosters Targeting Omicron Subvariants

By Elizabeth Gamillo
Smithonian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, variants and subvariants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have branched out repeatedly. Now, vaccine manufacturers may begin creating booster vaccines that include components to fight the multiple dominant Omicron subvariants currently gaining ground in the United States. The announcement comes from the U.S....

www.smithsonianmag.com

